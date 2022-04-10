The TigerHawks closed a three-match opening week with a perfect record after a 5-0 win at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday.
Andre Fuentes, Tayler Luzum, Brody Schupbach, Raul Solis and Kaleb White all scored for NFV (3-0), while Lincoln Aeschliman and Fuentes each registered assists.
Trey Frieden made five saves.
Coralville to host girls state wrestling tourney
The inaugural season of Iowa girls high school wrestling has a state tournament home and some season guidelines when the sport begins in 2022-23.
The IGHSAU Board of Directors unanimously passed season regulations and named Coralville’s Xtream Arena as the home of the state wrestling tournament in 2023.
“These are important steps for the first year of girls wrestling,” IGHSAU wrestling administrator Erin Kirtley said. “I commend the hard work that our wrestling advisory committee did to help set up our inaugural season. There are still items that need to be addressed, but it is exciting to have building blocks established.”
The 2022-23 season begins with the first practice on Oct. 31. Competition begins Nov. 14. Varsity wrestling team are allowed 15 competition dates. To give wrestlers the opportunity to practice with and against other girls, there will be unlimited scrimmages for 2022-23. There will be one class.
The IGHSAU adopted the 14 weight classes recommended by the National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS). Those weight classes are: 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170, 190, 235.
The state will tentatively take
place Feb. 2-3 in Coralville. Xtream Arena has hosted the last two Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWOCA) girls state tournaments.
“We are thrilled that the state wrestling tournament will be at Xtream Arena,” Kirtley said. “The Xtream Arena staff have many of the resources we need already in place and have experience hosting this event.”
Final details on the state qualifying tournaments and the state tournament will be released later this spring.
District track sites announced
The IHSAA and IGHSAU announced Thursday the date and locations for the various state qualification meets later this season. The meets are held May 12, one week before the state track and field championships.
The Class 2A sites are as follows: Cherokee, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Grundy Center, Monticello, Osage, PCM, Ridge View and Treynor. The Class 1A sites are as follows: Audubon, Earlham, Edgewood-Colesburg, Fremont-Mills, Hudson, Lawton-Bronson, Lisbon, Northwood-Kensett, Sigourney, Wayne
Information on where area schools are headed will be released later.