A small burst.
Then, another.
And another.
Suddenly, a close game wasn’t.
North Fayette Valley held Oelwein to just five points in the second quarter’s final four minutes, used that stretch to build a 10-point halftime lead and held firm for a 64-52 victory Monday.
Connor Doeppke’s 3-pointer pushed the TigerHawks (13-7) to an 11-8 lead late in the opening quarter, and Cael Reichter put up a jumper a half-minute into the second for a five-point edge.
CJ Beatty’s score drew the Huskies (7-13) within three, but a 3 from Reichter and jumper from older brother Blake seconds later pushed the advantage to eight (18-10).
Conall Sauser and Garet Kiel put the host within four points (20-16), but a Kyler White bucket led the visitors on a 9-5 push over the second stanza’s final four minutes.
“They made a nice run. We got lost in transition a couple times and I think we gave them some comfortable shots, shots they were looking for,” Oelwein head coach Michael Mohlis said. “They did a good job in their zone, just kind of packed it in on us and taking Conall away as best they could.”
Added NFV coach Matt Krambeer: “We carried our hard play over from Elkader. That night, we had to pull one out of the ashes late and we carried that energy over. I thought defensively, we were really connected in that first half and that led us to our offense.”
Trailing 50-31, Oelwein thinned the margin to 13 on Brady Burkhart’s free throws and Ethan DeTemmerman’s three-point play. A DeTemmerman jumper cut the lead to 52-39 later, and Burkhart dropped two more free throws for an 11-point deficit (52-41). But Kiel fouling stopped the momentum, essentially, as the host never cut the margin to single digits.
“We started to finally come back a little bit, forcing them to shoot some tough shots. But it was too little, too late,” Mohlis said. “We had a few sloppy turnovers, but it wasn’t awful on that end tonight.
“We just didn’t have the ‘on-time’ passes where you get the reversals to get the good shots on some drives. We had to reach for those and get set again and the defense gets there to defend.”
Blake Reichter put up 17 points and 10 rebounds, with a block. Cael added 12 points and seven rebounds, with a block. Andre Fuentes scored 10, with five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
DeTemmerman scored 14 and Sauser added 11. Kiel and Terick Pryor each netted eight. Jeanes grabbed six rebounds, dished out six assists and grabbed two blocks and two steals. Pryor blocked three shots and Sauser snagged two blocks.
“I’m definitely proud of the guys. They fought until the end,” Mohlis said. “I told them at half, ‘We’re down 10, but where are we going to be at? What team is going to show up in the second half?’ They showed up and battled and didn’t let it affect us. We just kept fighting.”