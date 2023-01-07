MAYNARD — More turnovers forced than points allowed.
The offense might struggle, but the defense is always there.
With head coach Jim Calkins an ever-present presence giving instruction, North Fayette Valley forced 35 turnovers and held host West Central to 33 points in a 50-33 Upper Iowa Conference win Friday at Gene Klinge Gymnasium.
The TigerHawks (4-4, 4-2) scored on Jayla Cowley’s putback for an 18-10 first-quarter lead, ran ahead by as many as 12 (22-10) in the second and held that relative margin the entire second half.
The Blue Devils (3-7, 2-5) closed within 30-22 on Kassidy Bantz’s 3-pointer, and within 34-24 on Faith Steinbronn’s jumper to close the third.
But a six-point spurt in the fourth effectively ended the comeback and put the home squad’s loss streak at seven.
“We missed a lot of opportunities in the aspect of just not seeing the floor the best we could tonight,” head coach Micah Ruroden said. “We also missed a lot of shots we’ve made over the last couple years. We’re working on trying to fine-tune some of those things.
“But with we are at, I was very happy with the grit the girls showed. I’ve been waiting for that type of fight for a couple years now. The scoreboard doesn’t do it justice; we know the score was a lot tighter until the end.”
The TigerHawks snagged 21 steals as part of the defensive effort.
“Being able to read the ball and play defense as a team is what we’ve been pretty good at,” Kasydi Meyer said. “We just work good together, the overall group.
“If we get a steal, we’re willing to make the extra pass, be unselfish. We’re willing to make the extra pass to get a bucket instead of just taking it in yourself.”
Added Kaelyn Elsbernd, “Our defense is very, like a big part of our game. Especially the pressure part. And we’ve been getting better each game at it.”
“Our offense can be inconsistent, but our defense is always a key factor.”
Meyer scored 13 while Elsbernd was one of five players between five and seven points. Elsbernd and Sarah Dean each scored five, Justine Cowley and Makenna Grove netted six and Jayla Cowley chipped in seven.
The TigerHawks also scored 15 points off 26 offensive rebounds.
“We wanted to keep the intensity up we had versus Elkader,” Elsbernd said of a 12-point loss it led at halftime against the No. 8 ranked Trojans three days prior.
Ruroden noted allowing offensive rebounds and making turnovers were key, but praised his team for its two-day effort in losses to both Oelwein and NFV. Martin scored 12 on Friday and Bantz added 11.
“They’re starting to learn that they can dig a little bit deeper for a little bit longer and not have the excuse, ‘we’re tired, we can’t do this,’” the coach said. “It’s a mentality shift from this group, and I thought this group would turn the page for us in that department. They are doing it.”