Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Paige Trainor went 4-0 with four pins and a forfeit win between 126 and 132 pounds during a girls wrestling dual tournament Tuesday in Elkader.
The Cougars went 3-2 in the duals with wins against Anamosa, North Fayette Valley and Central Elkader and losses to Decorah and East Buchanan.
Cameryn Judisch went 2-0 with two pins and a forfeit win at 120. Emma Speicher (195) went 1-1 with a pin and three forfeits, Kenzlei Steffen went 1-2 at 138 with a pin and a forfeit, and Sasha Gitch went 1-3 with a pin and forfeit between 126 and 132.
Cameron Green picked up three forfeits at 170.
Hillary Trainor went 0-1 with four forfeits at 106 while Hannah Meier picked up two forfeits at 113 and went 0-3 otherwise.
Ella Pitz (138), Rylee Shonda (120) and Lindsey Tapplin (170) each went 0-1.
North Fayette Valley brought three wrestlers to the meet and lost all five duals by default.
Leslie Gavres went 3-2 with three pins at 138. Kerigan Alexander (152) went 1-2 with a pin, Drew Chensvold went 1-3 with a pin and a forfeit win and Claire Koester went 0-5.
Basketball
Aplington-Parkersburg
boys 82, Oelwein 29
The Falcons scored 31 first-quarter points en route to the North Iowa Cedar League rout Tuesday. Cole Hamilton scored 11 points for the Huskies (1-1).
“We struggled bad in the first quarter,” head coach Michael Mohlis said. “AP is a very talented team, highly rated and is one of the top contenders for a state title.
“Hats off to them, they played well, and we struggled to take things away from them.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg
boys 57, Waukon 46
A 19-point second quarter and four double-digit quarters led the Cougars (1-0) to a season-opening win Tuesday in Waukon. Sumner statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Clayton Ridge boys 57,
North Fayette Valley 35
The Eagles put up 15 or more points in the first three quarters and held the TigerHawks (0-1, 0-1 Upper Iowa) to single digits in three of four quarters Tuesday in Guttenberg. NFV statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Cedar Valley Christian
boys 74, Starmont 32
The Huskies scored 20-plus points in the first and third quarters to run away with a victory Tuesday in Arlington. Starmont (0-2) statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Sumner-Fredericksburg
girls 54, AGWSR 36
Sumner (2-0) scored more than 50 points for a second straight game during a North Iowa Cedar League game Tuesday in Sumner. Morgan Brandt scored 14 and grabbed 11 rebounds and Lily Buchholz chipped in 12.
North Fayette Valley girls 57, Clayton Ridge 39
The TigerHawks (1-1, 1-1) evened their Upper Iowa Conference and overall mark as a 21-point first quarter set the tone Tuesday in Guttenberg. Kenlin Schmitt put up a 13-point, 12-rebound effort, adding five steals and three blocks. Kaelyn Elsbernd scored 12 off the bench.
Starmont girls 55,
Cedar Valley Christian 17
The Stars (1-2) opened the game with a 17-0 run and was up 29-6 at the half. Statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Aplington-Parkersburg
girls 56, Oelwein 11
The Huskies (1-1) didn’t net more than five points in any quarter during the North Iowa Cedar League game Tuesday in Oelwein. Statistics were unavailable as of press time.