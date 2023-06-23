One streak ended. Another remained
North Fayette Valley’s rollercoaster season ended with accolades, though, as the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association recently released the 2A All-State teams.
Junior Andre Fuentes and sophomore Kyler White were named first-team All-State by the IHSSCA after the TigerHawks (12-7) missed out on the state tournament for a third consecutive season.
“We are very blessed that our boys were nominated to be All-State,” head coach Ignacio Fuentes said. “Andre and Kyler are very hard-working individuals who love the sport and would do anything to see their team succeed. At the same time, these nominations don't happen overnight. It is a team sport, and it takes a whole team to succeed. These guys know that, and their success is partly due to their teammates and coaches.”
Fuentes was named an All-State selection for the third consecutive year. He scored 12 goals and contributed 20 assists as NFV put together win streaks of four and seven games.
“Although our season did not end the way that we wanted to, this individual recognition means a lot to Kyler and I,” Andre said. “We’ve worked hard together for many years and this all-state honor is something that we cherish. We both believe that our team is something special. We know that we fell short this season, but we still took a lot away with us.”
NFV spent a good portion of the season moving players around because of injuries including moving senior standout midfielder Kaleb White into goal for a few matches because of injury.
Younger brother Kyler put in two goals and added an assist while being part of the defense’s backbone for a second straight season.
“At the end of my freshman year, I set a goal to be on the all-state team. I am extremely honored and thrilled to have achieved and exceeded my expectations,” Kyler said. “It means a lot to me because I have put in so much work during the offseason. A lot of my summer and winter were filled with working at my soccer skills.”
Kaleb White was named first team academic all-state while Andre Fuentes was listed as honorable mention academic all-state.
“Having two of our guys in the Academic All-State also speaks volumes about the caliber and character of our athletes,” coach Fuentes said.