Tayler Luzum only hit one field goal in 2021.
It was North Fayette Valley’s biggest of the season.
Luzum’s 32-yard boot late in the Class 2A playoff opener against New Hampton helped the TigerHawks advance to the second round.
The kick helped earn the senior District 4 kicker of the year honor when the district released its all-district awards recently.
Luzum, who was also named first-team running back, made 2 of 3 extra points and averaged 41.7 yards per kickoff while taking over kickoff duties from teammate Israel Hernandez.
“It’s a true honor to be named kicker of the year, especially with this being my first year of football,” Luzum said. “Kicking sort of comes natural with my background in soccer. I’ve enjoyed it all year and one of my favorite memories from the season came from the field goal against New Hampton in the first round to seal the deal.”
As a tailback, Luzum ran for 875 yards and nine touchdowns and caught five passes for 106 yards and two scores. He also threw a 53-yard pass.
Hernandez, who made 20 of 28 extra points, was named defensive lineman of the year. He made 49 tackles, with 30 solo, 11 tackles for loss and a half sack.
“It feels good to receive the award,” Hernandez said. “It means a lot to my family and I … It was a great four years, and this award is perfect to top it off.
“Thanks to all the coaches, fans, the community and especially my family for the support, especially with what we went through these past couple months with my dad. I want to thank him for always motivating me to be the best.”
NFV (9-2) saw six others selected to the first team — quarterback Kaleb White, offensive lineman Kelton Loomis, defensive linemen Braxton Kuker and Blake Reichter, linebacker Tyler Menne and defensive back Jacob Germann.
Head coach Justin Heins was named district coach of the year.
“There was a lot of work done by a lot of ‘behind-the-scenes’ guys,” Heins said. “It’s those guys putting the work in, a Kelton or Tyler or Braxton or Jacob. We had a lot of guys who stood out, but everyone contributed to them being a success.
“Those guys don’t usually get the recognition, but come all-district time, they get noticed.”
White completed 23 passes for 371 yards and five TDs and ran for 936 yards and 13 scores. Loomis helped the line pave the way for 3,153 rush yards and a quarterback group pass for 719.
Menne collected 50.5 total tackles, with 31 solo and seven for loss. Kuker earned 33 tackles, with 25 solo, 15 for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also recovered a fumble. Reichter totaled 41.5 tackles, with 26 solo, 9.5 for loss and three sacks. He also recovered a fumble.
Germann added an interception to 34.5 tackles, with 25 solo.
“Obviously when you finish at the top of the district you get a lot of guys recognized for their work,” Heinz said. “It’s kind of how it worked. It’s a testament to how they played.”
Senior Martin Rawson was named to the second team as a linebacker (43.5 tackles, 26 solo, 10 for loss) as was classmate Wil Miller (eight receptions, 192 yards, three scores; 34 tackles, 23 solo, one for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception) at tight end and defensive back.
Senior defensive back Braeden Ellis (29.5 tackles, 23 solo) and junior lineman Clay Moser were named honorable
mention.