DES MOINES — Two calendar years.
On Feb. 18, 2021, North Fayette Valley’s Nick Koch received a medical forfeit victory during a Class 2A 120-pound consolation-round, the first of his prep career at state.
On Feb. 18, 2023, Koch received a medical forfeit in the 2A 132-pound fifth-place match, having his hand raised one final time as a TigerHawk.
A full circle.
“I found out at weigh-ins that (Glenwood’s Matt Beem) wasn’t going to be there, so I knew if I lost my match, I’d have just one,” Koch said before the forfeit. “I won my first win at state on a medical forfeit, and my last was on a medical forfeit.
“I’m just taking this last walk out, last hand raise. Then just going to take a moment in the last state finals match I’ll have.”
Koch (33-5) fell into Saturday’s fifth-place match after losing his consolation semifinal match, 5-0, to Davenport Assumption’s Caydn Wild.
Wild garnered a first-period takedown halfway through the frame for a 2-0 lead, added a second-period takedown for a 4-0 score and picked up an escape when Koch cut him loose early in the third period.
“Put it all on (that) match,” Koch said. “I just went out, tried to do what I do. A short, stocky kid, it’s really hard to get a nice shot in on him. Nicely defended, and then he’d just counter after each shot, got the takedowns. That was the match, really.”
It was the highest placement in three trips. He was eighth as a junior (126) and closed with a 6-7 state tournament record.
Koch calmly walked onto the mat for his forfeit and even smiled when his hand was raised. The Ellsworth Community College signee posted a 111-27 record from his sophomore to senior seasons and won two district titles along the way.
“He’s put together four great years, and to cap it off with a fifth-place finish here,” head coach Jacob Pedersen said, before pausing, “Obviously we wanted to climb the podium even higher than what we did. But you know what? It’s just fun to see how far he (came) in his career. It’s a proud coaching moment.”
Pedersen loses Koch, state-qualifier Jesse Grimes and three others — James Baumler, Caden Kerr and Dillion Sparrgrove — in the Class of 2023.
“We definitely left a lot of guys back home at districts with six guys finishing a place from coming here,” Pedersen said. “Jesse Grimes put together a heck of a four years for us. He punched his ticket here this year and I’m definitely proud of him. Going to miss the Grimes family.”
State qualifier Kyson Moss (29-20), a freshman, and sophomores Logan Boehm, Tate Germann, Kenny Kerr and Malachi Rothlisberger represent the core of next season’s returnees.
“Kyson has lots of potential,” Pedersen said. “Those size 14 shoes are going to grow, and he’s going to grow. It’s going to be fun to see where he takes it in the next three years he’s got left.”