North Fayette Valley senior forward Wil Miller was sixth in the Upper Iowa Conference at 15.1 points per game and first in the league with 1.7 blocks. He also snagged six rebounds per game and 2.3 steals per contest, and his effort led him to be named to the All-Upper Iowa Conference first team recently.
Miller was one of four players to be named all-conference for the third-place TigerHawks (13-10, 10-6).
“Will had a great senior season,” head coach Matt Krambeer said. “Wil brought the energy to our team, especially on the defensive side. Wil led us in scoring, steals, and blocks.”
Junior frontcourtmate Blake Reichter was named to the second team. Reichter scored 11.1 points per game and grabbed 7.6 rebounds. His 3.6 offenisve rebounds per game is fourth in the league and his 56.9 field goal percentage was best in the UIC.
“He played with great effort, grit and enthusiasm on both ends of the court,” Krambeer said. “He was a force on the boards and efficient offensively as he led our conference in field goal percentage.”
Joining him on the second team was West Central’s Logan Wescott. The senior guard averaged 15.7 points per game, fifth-best in the league, 8.2 rebounds, third in the league, and 17.7 field goal attempts per game, first in the league.
“I felt like Logan probably had a first team season,” head coach Darin Lockard said. “Our overall UIC win-loss record may have influenced the outcome of some votes on his ability to make first team. He ended up being fifth in points scored per game and third in rebounds per game.”
Both squads saw two selected honorable mention. Juniors Brandon Cushion (6.0 points, 4.7 rebounds) and Creighton Houge (7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds)
represented West Central (3-19, 2-14).
“(Cushion) had a very solid junior season, and was our best defender,” Lockard said. “Creighton is an undersized post that has put in a lot of work to be able to hold his own, in the paint, on both ends.”
NFV seniors Tayler Luzum and Ben Miller were named honorable mention. Luzum was fourth in the league with 4.0 assists per game and added 7.8 points and two steals). Miller averaged 5.6 points and a little more than two rebounds.
“Sometimes a player’s value to a team is much more than stats and Tayler is evidence of that. Tayler was our leader both on and off the court, he was our floor leader and did a great job of getting our offense and defense organized,” Krambeer said. “(Despite an early injury) Ben still gave great effort each game and provided the outside shooting needed to open things up on the inside for our post players to be successful. Ben always brought energy and a positive attitude to our team.”