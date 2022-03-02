Second, and third, time’s a charm.
Senior forwards Kenlin Schmitt and Alyssa Bohr were feted for their leading North Fayette Valley (16-7) to a fourth-place Upper Iowa Conference finish recently.
Schmitt was named to the UIC first team for a second straight season and Bohr was named to the second team for a third straight year.
“Alyssa was even honorable mention as a freshman,” head coach Jim Calkins said. “Alyssa led through example. I don’t think she lost a sprint in four years of practice. She has easily been one of the best one-on-one defenders in Northeast Iowa.”
Schmitt averaged 12.5 points per game, fifth best in the league, and a UIC-best 9.1 rebounds and two blocks per game. She was first in defensive rebounds per game with 7.1 and top four in field goals made (4.8, fourth) and taken (12.2, third) per game.
“She’s one of the leading shot blockers and rebounders in the area,” Calkins said. “Her outside shot has really improved and should help her at the next level.”
Bohr averaged 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Junior forward Justine Cowley was named honorable mention after averaging eight points, 5.9 rebounds and one-plus assists and steals per game. Classmate Makenna Grove was tabbed honorable mention after averaging 6.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
West Central (7-15, 3-12) placed Aaliyah Gordon on the second team after the senior guard averaged 10.9 points, five rebounds, 2.7 assists — fifth-best in the UIC — and 2.3 steals per game. She attempted 12 field goals per game, fourth-best in the league, and made 1.7 3-pointers per game (third-best).
Juniors Kaydence Martin (9.4 points, 7.5 rebounds. 1.2 steals) and Abby Squires (8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.3 blocks) were tabbed honorable mention.