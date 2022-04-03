ELGIN — A program still in its infancy, hitting the toddler stage.
An unprecedented run at age three.
North Fayette Valley’s fourth season as a program — third on the actual pitch — has reached the finality of its first recruiting class, as it were.
Seniors Israel Hernandez and Tayler Luzum were there from the start. Both realize the 2021 season, in which Ignacio Fuentes officially took over as head coach to guide the program to the 2A state quarterfinal, is now the benchmark for the future.
“In the upcoming years, the program needs to build off that with whatever players we can get, we can bring in,” Luzum said. “It’s not going to be the same route it was, and it’s not going to be easy — and it wasn’t easy last year. It’s never easy. We just have to adapt and see how things go.”
Added Hernandez, “In coach Ignacio’s first year, he led us to state. We’ve set a foundation, and the coach and (returning) players have expectations. Hopefully, we can continue (with) the great program we’ve started.”
The duo is part of a seven-to-eight player core of returnees. Sophomore midfielder Andre Fuentes, coach Fuentes’ son, is the leading scorer back with 16 goals and 22 assists. Luzum and junior Kaleb White bring back six goals and seven assists and will have to produce more, as will Fuentes, to make up for losing 50 goals and 14 assists off the boots of Jonah Moore and Sam Nefzger.
“We have that foundation, and they came in right away, super-excited. They want to do the same thing, and they know it will be a lot of work. But they’re in,” coach Fuentes said of the season’s early practices. “That’s one of the tasks ahead of us. Be able to maximize our experience with the older student athletes and plug in the young ones. Those are the expectations.”
The eight-player Class of 2021 stripped the program of much experience. The TigerHawks have plugged in bodies who coach Fuentes acknowledges have experience in the game, just not at the varsity level.
“This year, we have players who might need to step into different positions, and we have a lot of younger guys who we think can make a big impact, too,” Luzum said. “A lot of kids saw what we did last year and it inspired them to come out for the sport, whether they’d played it before or not.”
A handful of others played in at least a dozen matches, earning time on the pitch for a few minutes each matchday. Blake Rose, Anden Starkweather, Micah Zurbriggen all appeared at least 15 times and will turn a handful of starts into full-time membership of the starting 11. Seniors Solas Lenth and Raul Solis and a group of underclassmen will all elevate to new roles, as well.
Goalkeepers Trey Frieden (61 saves) and Emerson Ward (three saves) return, with the sophomore Frieden having played the most minutes (700) of a trio that included the graduated Kale Rodgers.
“Like Tayler was saying, there are a lot of young kids,” Hernandez said. “But they followed our team last year and they know in our second varsity year, we made it to state. They saw what we had and they definitely knew that to (come in and) play with us, they would have to step it up. I feel like we have kids who will do that.”