The TigerHawks added another Upper Iowa Conference sweep to their slate with a 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 win Tuesday in Jackson Junction. No statistics were available as of press time for NFV (14-13, 6-0).
NFV volleyball sweeps Turkey Valley
