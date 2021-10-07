Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The TigerHawks added another Upper Iowa Conference sweep to their slate with a 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 win Tuesday in Jackson Junction. No statistics were available as of press time for NFV (14-13, 6-0).

