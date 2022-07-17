North Fayette Valley slugged its way to the top third of the league this season, claiming 13 of its 14 total victories in Upper Iowa Conference play (13-3). Two of its heavy hitters were honored for their efforts, as was its workhorse pitcher.
Junior Justine Cowley was named UIC first team selection after leading the TigerHawks in hits (39), runs batted in (40), runs scored (31), home runs (two), total bases (55), average (.394), on-base percentage (.434) and slugging percentage (.556).
She also stole 23 bases.
Freshman Sarah Dean was named to the second team after collecting 36 hits, 25 runs, six doubles, five triples, 34 RBI, nine walks and 52 total bases. She hit .367, with a .523 slugging percentage and a .426 on-base percentage.
She garnered 18 steals.
Junior pitcher Reagan Wymer went 12-11 with 107 strikeouts in 140 ⅔ innings and was named to the second team. She also batted .242.
NFV saw two players named honorable mention — Tessa Halverson and Asiah Turner. Halverson batted .286 and drove in 29 and Turner batted. 347. Turner stole 35 bases.
West Central’s Abby Squires was named to the UIC second team as one of three Blue Devils honored. Squires hit .377 with five doubles, three triples and 15 RBI. She stole 25 bases and went 3-12 with 47 strikeouts in the circle for West Central (5-21).
Hannah Scott (.327, 19 steals) and Faith Steinbronn (2-8, 30 strikeouts; .267, four doubles, 16 RBI) were named honorable mention.
NFV’s Keely Krambeer was named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Academic All-State team.