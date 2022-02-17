DES MOINES – Planned to perfection.
North Fayette Valley junior 126-pounder Nick Koch followed an easy, simple game plan to collect his opening-round 2-0 win during the Class 2A state meet Thursday morning at Wells Fargo Arena.
Get a takedown early, which he did against Albion’s Dawson Bonnett.
Don’t mess around, which he didn’t after trying to escape a couple times once in the second period and finding the attempt fruitless.
Work, but remain patient, which he did in the third as he rode out Bonnett for the win.
“That was the plan to begin with,” Koch said. “Get a nice takedown, then work some stuff, be patient and continue with the match as it went on.”
Holding the 2-0 lead, Koch’s second-period escape attempts falter as Bonnett picked him up and dropped him to the mat a couple times.
“You want to get that escape, but when you get picked up and slammed to the mat a couple times, you kind of just chill out on bottom for the rest of the period,” Koch joked. “Make it look like you’re doing something, but not too much.”
In the third, Koch held the top position and rode out Bonnett while attempting to turn the Albion wrestler for more back points.
“Just a simple rideout to waste the period,” Koch said. “At the end of the day, you take the points you can get.”
Koch is the lone TigerHawk remaining after Caden Kerr (132) and Colton Schupbach (285) both went 0-2.
Kerr trailed No. 2 seed McKinley Robbins of Greene County by just two, 5-3, 11 seconds into the third period. But Robbins (44-3) earned a takedown a few seconds later and turned it into a pin.
In his second match, Kerr (10-9) was taken down 16 seconds in and pinned 33 seconds later.
“Caden Kerr did everything he could in the first match,” head coach Jacob Pedersen said. “He’s going against a top seed and I thought Caden gave himself a chance. It was 5-3 in the third period and we were in a good position there.”
Schupbach (22-15) lost his first match, 7-0, to West Lyon’s Easton Fleshman and trailed 7-0 to Okoboji’s Nick Bronstad in the second when Bronstad turned him for the pin with 17 seconds left in the period.
“It’s a sour note to end the day on,” Pedersen said of Schupbach being pinned in his final match. “Heavyweight, well, Colton had one of those days. We run into some pretty tough kids – everyone is state-level here, and it can be a tough tournament.”
Koch was pinned by Osage’s Tucker Stangel earlier in the season. Stangel (51-2) pinned Koch with seven seconds left in the South Winneshiek Invitational championship match Dec. 11. According to Pedersen, the match was close before the pin.
“It’s the 1 seed, so hopefully we can continue wrestling tough and pull something out,” Pedersen said.