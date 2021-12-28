WEST UNION — Certainty comes through Justin Heins’ gruff voice.
“Our offense has always worked best when there is a running threat at quarterback,” the North Fayette Valley head coach said. “Whether it be under center, boot keep or belly keep, and now the stuff out of shotgun, too.
“Having a running quarterback makes a huge difference for us.”
Kaleb White hadn’t played a snap of offense on varsity as a sophomore, much less his familiar position of running back. Yet he was asked to take repetitions alongside returning quarterback Caleb Burrow during the preseason.
Fast forward 15 weeks or so.
North Fayette Valley ended its nine-win season in a Class 2A quarterfinal, two rounds past a 2019 first-round exit and the furthest TigerHawk entry since a 10-1 2016 mark.
White threw just 50 passes after taking over as starter, but passed for 371 yards and five touchdowns. More important, he ran for 936 yards and 13 scores while guiding a triple-back offense that ran for 3,153 yards and 36 scores on the ground.
White also caught three passes for 72 yards and a score, returned 15 kicks for 367 yards and returned eight punts for 136.
He was selected first-team All-District 4 and IPSWA second team All-State as a returner and voted as the Oelwein Daily Register Offensive Player of the Year. Voting was done by coaches and ODR sports editor Gidal Kaiser.
“I really don’t have a preference,” White said. “I enjoyed being the quarterback because that’s what the coaches and team needed me to do. I was excited for the challenge to learn a new position.
“For next year, I’ll play wherever the coaches tell me to.”
Heins smiled.
“I knew Kaleb would answer like that, which is what makes him such a good teammate and player,” the coach said while sitting less than a foot away. “He’s willing to do what needs to be done. We don’t know if it’s the exact same thing next year.”
North Fayette Valley has traditionally garnered more rush yards than pass yards when season statistics are reviewed, and this year was no different. It was more than four times (3,153 rush yards, 719 pass yards) primarily because of the athletic ability of White and his teammates. Senior Tayler Luzum broke out for 875 yards rushing and junior fullback Blake Reichter ran for 734.
White earned practice reps at quarterback because classmate Bryce Elsbernd hurt his elbow in such a way, he couldn’t play the position alongside Burrow.
“Bryce Elsbernd couldn’t throw at all with his elbow issue, we figured Kaleb needed to get some work there as an emergency type deal, and it worked into how our offense went about a couple weeks into the season,” Heins said. “Once we knew what we had in Tayler at running back, just to make us a little more dynamic on offense, we made the move.”
White was a varsity defensive mainstay as a sophomore and got just spot time in any offensive position (204 yards between kickoff returns, punt returns and rushes).
“The coaches did a really good job of working me into it,” White said. “When they first said, ‘Go do quarterback drills,’ I was like ‘Oh, ok.’ I had four or five weeks of practice before I actually played quarterback for the first time.”
A steady rotation with Burrow on an in-game basis allowed him to get traditional reps at tailback as well. One thing Heins found interesting with his speedier backfield was reconditioning linemen for secondary and third-level blocking.
“Once he’s able to break the normal blocking scheme, he likes to cut back across the field,” Heins said. “You have to get those guys downfield and helping him when he does that.
“We had to practice with our linemen for him busting big plays. Making sure the linemen got downfield 20 yards and helped down there. It’s a good problem to have.”
White averaged 8.1 yards per carry. He established himself as a solid arm, as well, throwing for 16.1 yards per reception. His average return was 22 yards. The next step is to make himself stronger for next season, no matter the position.
“Having that experience on varsity (in 2020) was great,” White said. “But this year I came out, and even the first week of camp I think I had a lot more confidence and knew what I needed to be.
“I knew I needed to be a leader on the team, no matter where I played. I think I stepped up to the challenge.”