A steal of home.
A bobbled ball at the plate.
A walk-off error.
And that was just the first game.
It ended in a wash for both Oelwein and Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli on Monday. The Cougars came back to grab a 7-4 game two win after the Huskies won, 3-2, in nine innings during the North Iowa Cedar League East.
“Just how much these guys have matured over the last year is just — that’s the reason they were able to come back from that loss,” S-F-T head coach Brett Meyer said of the split. “ Last year, after that first game’s ending, we would have gotten killed in the second game.
“Their maturity and their attitude — it stung, but they took that out on the next game and turned it into a positive. I told them, ‘You get to take your anger out right now. You don’t have to sit and wait. It’s going to hurt a lot more if we don’t respond.’”
Added Oelwein head coach Colin Morgan, “Any time you play two, you’d like to take two. Sumner’s a good baseball team so we were happy to get the first win, but you can’t be satisfied.
“I thought we competed well, played hard. Effort wasn’t an issue. We just didn’t execute when we needed to execute (in that second game) and gave them a lot of free passes.”
The opener provided a left-handed pitcher’s duel for 7 2/3 innings as Husky Carter Jeanes and Cougar Jaymison Howard went after everyone who stepped into the batter’s box.
Nothing came across until extras.
S-F-T (5-2, 3-1) saw Jeanes walk Noah Henderson to open the top of the eighth. Jeanes loaded the bases with a one-out single from Tatum Nuss and walk to Klay Seehase. A popup left the bases loaded and forced Morgan to go to the bullpen because Jeanes hit the pitch limit.
Terick Pryor’s got the count to 2-2 when Meyer made a call. Henderson took off on the fifth pitch to Cade Trainor and stole home for a 1-0 lead as Oelwein catcher Chris Rocha kept the ball framed for a potential third strike call.
“With how the game was going, I’d read the pitcher’s motion,” Meyer said. “I just told Noah, who is pretty fast, I said, ‘Once he puts his head down, take a step off and I’ll let you know.’ I waited a second and told him to go. The rest is what happened.”
Trainor walked to load the bases again before Pryor earned a lineout to end the inning.
The Huskies (4-5, 2-3) responded and Nevin Berry singled off Howard to open the eighth. Howard picked up a strikeout, and a groundout advanced Berry but also was the second out.
Howard had to leave because he reached his pitch limit and Caden Penhollow tied the game at 1 with a single off Klay Seehase.
Rhys Land singled and went to second on an error to begin the top of the ninth, then stole third. Jaxon Willems’ batted ball was misplayed and Land scored for a 2-1 lead.
The bottom of the ninth came with Ray Gearhart singling off Seehase and Christian Stoler reached on an error that brought Gearhart to third. Pinch-runner Kale Horkheimer stole second, and then it broke loose.
Cole Hamilton lined out to Trace Meyer at shortstop. Gearhart went down the line on the play, and made an attempt to go back.
But Meyer’s wild throw went over Henderson at third and was determined to have left the field of play.
That determination not only scored Gearhart for a tie, but brought Horkheimer home for the win. Meyer and assistant coach Tom Nuss argued to no avail.
“Once both teams got to the bullpen, it became a little more interesting,” Morgan said. “Odd plays going on, for sure.”
Howard struck out 14 and allowed just three hits, one walk and one earned run. Jeanes scattered five hist and five walks and struck out four. Each went 7 2/3 innings.
Pryor picked up the win, while Seehase claimed the loss, both in relief.
“Both (Howard and Jeanes) pitched really well,” Morgan said. “I’m not sure I’ve seen games that well-pitched and that quick in high school baseball in a while, especially in the regular season. Both guys had their good stuff, both defenses played well.”
Added Jeanes, “The defense helped me, got really good outs, really good plays. Kudos to (Howard) for going eight hard innings and getting seven of a shutout. It was tough, and we both did it.”
Sumner trailed 3-1 in the second game but put across two in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth to take the lead for good.
Pryor scored in the sixth for a 7-4 deficit, but Seehase held over the final two innings of the nightcap as Land picked up the victory.
“We definitely wanted blood,” Howard said of the win. “We wanted blood. We couldn’t go down with that kind of loss, and it helped there was a next game so we could come back.
“It was rough, the first game’s end. We did all we could do. Had to work, couldn’t get down on ourselves.”
Seehase and Kade Mitchell each went 3 for 7 in the doubleheader; Seehase added three RBI and two steals. Tatum Nuss walked three times and stole three bases.
Gearhart went 4 for 8 with two steals for Oelwein and Penhollow was 2 for 5 with two RBI.