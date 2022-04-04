OELWEIN — The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy 32-member Competition Team attended the Masquerade National Dance Competition held March 18-21 at Stapleton Performing Arts Center in Des Moines.
The mission of the Masquerade Competition is to promote excellence in dance education and help guide the next generation of talented young artists. It blends the thrill of Mardi Gras and the spirit of New Orleans with a well-organized, stress-free competitive dance event.
The dancers of the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy performed a total of 36 routines for the Masquerade judges. They earned six Platinum Awards, 23 High Gold Awards and seven Gold awards.
In the Junior Beginner Small/Large Group category, the Hideaway routine placed second overall and the Mercy routine placed fourth4th overall. Performing a routine called “When The Party’s Over” Elzsie Fauser was presented a Judges Award for Quality of Movement.
At each event the Masquerade judges select certain group routines they feel are among the most entertaining to represent their studio as Encore Finalists and compete in the Encore Competition at the end of group competition day. NIDA was honored to have two routines selected as Encore Finalists – Mercy and Baile.
Studio owner and instructor Anna Kerns “couldn’t be prouder of the performance of the competition team at such a prestigious event,” she said.