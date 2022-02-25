FAYETTE — No. 12 Upper Iowa is competing at the NCAA Super Region V Tournament today in Moorhead, Minn. against some of the nation’s best looking to qualify as many wrestlers as it can for the NCAA Division II Championships.
This year’s regional event is a one-day tournament featuring all 10 Northern Sun Conference teams. Session I begins at 10 a.m. while Session II, which includes the first, third and fifth place matches at each weight class, opens at 6 p.m.
Brackets were drawn at the seeding meeting Friday night.
Of the 10 teams competing in the NCAA Super Region V Tournament, seven are in the final regular season NWCA Division II Top 25 and one more is receiving votes in the poll. The field includes No. 2 St. Cloud State University, No. 7 University of Wisconsin-Parkside, No. 9 Augustana University, No. 12 Upper Iowa, No. 14 Minnesota State University, Mankato, No. 22 University of Mary, No. 24 Southwest Minnesota State University and Northern State University.
The Peacocks are currently ranked No. 12 in the nation in the final regular season NWCA Division II Top 25. Upper Iowa boasts four wrestlers ranked nationally including 133-pounder Kaden Anderlik (No. 4), 141-pounder Tate Murty (No. 12), 149-pounder Eric Faught (No. 11) and 157-pounder Chase Luensman (No. 4).
Sumner-Fredericksburg alum Bodie Garnier (197 pounds, 8-12) and North Fayette Valley alum Jordan Baumler (285, 12-8) are in line to wrestle today.
Any of UIU’s wrestlers that place top three earn a berth to the NCAA Division II Championships at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. on Mar. 11-12.