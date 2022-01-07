The No. 14 Peacock wrestling team completed their first-day competition at the NWCA Multi-Divisional National Duals on Thursday with a 1-2 record. UIU (3-3) started the day with an impressive 30-13 win against Tiffin University before dropping a pair of duals to Newberry College and Fort Hays State University by scores of 25-18 and 24-15, respectively. Both Tiffin and Fort Hays State received votes in the latest NWCA Division II Top 25.
Upper Iowa had great three-win days at both 133 pounds and heavyweight with Kaden Anderlik (2-0) grabbing two decisions, Wapsie Valley alum Donny Schmit (1-0) claiming a win by fall in his match against Newberry and North Fayette valley alum Jordan Baumler (3-0) posting a pair of tight decisions after winning by forfeit in Upper Iowa’s opening dual of the day.
Sumner-Fredericksburg alum Bodie Garnier went 0-3 at 197.
Murray State University joins the Missouri
Valley Conference
ST. LOUIS — The Murray State University Board of Regents accepted an invitation from the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) during a special meeting held at Wells Hall on the MSU campus in Murray, Kentucky, on Friday.
The Murray State Racers become the 11th member of the MVC beginning
July 1.
UNI’s Director of Athletics David Harris said the MVC wasn’t obligated to add more members, so institutions were only considered if they strengthened the league’s brand.
“The MVC has set a high bar for adding member institutions,” Harris said. “Murray State has proven to have academic success that balances its storied athletic performances. The Racers’ passionate fan base will make them a fun competitor that fits the Valley’s geographic footprint.”
When the Racers join the MVC in July, they will partner with member institutions Belmont University (Nashville, Tennessee), Bradley University (Peoria, Illinois), Drake University (Des Moines, Iowa), the University of Evansville (Evansville, Indiana), Illinois State University (Normal, Illinois), Indiana State University (Terre Haute, Indiana), Missouri State University (Springfield, Missouri), the University of Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois University (Carbondale, Illinois) and Valparaiso University (Valparaiso, Indiana).