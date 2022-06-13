It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Baseball
Levi Danker, North Fayette Valley: The senior went 11 for 22 with right runs batted in, four doubles and a home run as the TigerHawks went 4-3. He was 1-0 on the mound, with seven strikeouts, seven hits allowed, four earned runs and six walks in two appearances.
Bryce Elsbernd, NFV: The junior was 1-0 with one save on the mound, with 10 strikeouts, seven hits allowed and two earned runs. He also went 11 for 26 with four RBI.
Justus Kelley, Wapsie Valley: The junior went 8 for 18 with three RBI, two steals and two runs as the Warriors went 3-2. He also had one save.
Kane Schmitz, WV: The junior was 2-0 on the mound, with six strikeouts, nine hits allowed, four earned runs and two walks. He also went 6 for 19 with two RBI, two steals and four runs.
Jacob Schoer, WV: The sophomore went 11 for 19 with eight RBI, two steals and five runs.
Softball
Anna Curley, WV: The sophomore was 2-0 in the circle, with five strikeouts, six hits allowed, zero earned runs and two walks as the Warriors went 4-1. She also went 4 for 9 with four RBI.
Jamie Jones, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The eighth grader went 8 for 16 with five RBI and three doubles as the Cougars went 3-2.
Sydney Matthias, WV: The junior went 7 for 14 with six RBI, two steals and eight runs.
Addi Murray, S-F-T: The eighth grader was 2-0 in the circle, with 10 strikeouts, eight hits allowed and zero earned runs in two shutouts.
Ellie Neil, WV: The senior was 2-1 in the circle, with 11 strikeouts, 11 hits allowed, zero earned runs and four walks. She also went 7 for 12 with five RBI and three doubles.
Saela Steege, S-F-T: The freshman was 1-2 in the circle, with nine strikeouts, 14 hits allowed, zero earned runs and five walks. She went 9 for 14 with three RBI, a homer, two doubles and three runs.