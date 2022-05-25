Bryce Elsbernd dloubled and scored and Waylon Martin drove in a run and scored as the TigerHawks held on for a 5-4 win at Waukon.
A furious seventh inning saw the TigerHawks (1-0) score four runs in the top of the seventh to break a 1-1 deadlock. The Indians (0-1) responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Cole Fauser held on for the win. He pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out two.
NFV’s staff didn’t allow an earned run.
Oelwein-South Hardin postponed
Tuesday’s game was stopped in the bottom of the third. The Huskies lead 3-2. No makeup date was set as of press time.
Games canceled today are Starmont at MFL MarMac and Independence at North Fayette Valley.
Softball
Riceville 8, NFV 4
The TigerHawks fell Tuesday in West Union. No statistics were available for NFV (0-1).
Multiple games postponed because of weather
Oelwein’s opener at South Hardin and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s game at Grundy Center were both postponed Tuesday because of weather. Sumner’s battle with Jesup today is also postponed because of weather. It will be made up next Wednesday.