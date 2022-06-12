Levi Danker went 3 for 3 with two doubles and drove in three and Kaleb White doubled and scored three runs as the TigerHawks rebounded to win, 11-9, against Union Community during the second game of a Janesville triangular Saturday.
Blake Reichter doubled and scored four times.
NFV (6-8) led 7-0 and scored twice after Union put up three in the fourth (9-3) and three in the fifth (11-6). White pitched the final two innings for the save; he struck out three.
In the opener, a 12-11 loss, the TigerHawks led 10-0 after three and a half innings but fell after the host scored seven in the final two innings. NFV led 11-9 after the top of the ninth.
Ben Mabb went 4 for 4 with three runs while Tate Germann and Waylon Martin each drove in two.
Dike-New Hartford 10, Oelwein 4
Caden Penhollow and Terick Pryor each went 2 for 3 with a double and a run batted in Friday. Penhollow added two steals and Kale Horkheimer went 2 for 2 with a walk.
“I am really proud of the way that we played tonight,” head coach Colin Morgan said. “Our defense was excellent against an aggressive-hitting team. We made some nice plays and a couple great ones and we strung together some high-quality at bats.
“We did a lot of really good things tonight that do not show up in a boxscore. That was a good effort all around.”
Denver 4,
Wapsie Valley 2
Jacob Schoer went 2 for 4 while Manny Huebner and Benton Hyde each drove in a run Friday. Tucker Ladeburg threw a complete-game loss with five strikeouts and no earned runs.
A-P Falcons 2, S-F-T Courgars 1
The Falcons scored in the top of the sixth to break a 1-1 tie and the Cougars (5-3) couldn’t respond.
Klay Seehase went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Jaymison Howard went 1 for 3.
Tatum Nuss struck out seven in four innings. Noah Henderson walked, was hit, stole a base and picked up the loss in three innings of relief.
Softball
Gilbert 8, S-F-T 1
During the first game of the BCLUW tournament Friday, the Cougars (11-3) fell despite Saela Steege throwing a complete game and allowing no earned runs. Steege went 2 for 2 with an RBI. Isabel Bernard singled and stole a base.
The tournament’s second day was rained out.
Dike-New Hartford 7, Oelwein 2
On Friday in Oelwein, the Huskies scored twice in the sixth but fell. Emma Smock went 2 for 3 with a double for the Huskies (3-8). Natalie Crandall and Jaylynn Craun doubled.