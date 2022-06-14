The TigerHawks popped above .500 in Upper Iowa Conference play with Monday’s 18-4, 17-0 run-rule doubleheader.
Cole Fauser won twice in relief. He allowed five hits and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings.
Bryce Elsbernd went 5 for 8 with four runs batted in and three steals. Blake Reichter went 5 for 7 with three RBI, two doubles and a steal. Levi Danker drove in three and Ben Mabb went 4 for 6.
Starmont 12,
Springville 2
The Star Devils won the Tri-Rivers Conference opener Monday as part of a scheduled doubleheader in Arlington. Game 2 was not reported, nor were statistics for Starmont-West Central (5-5, 3-5).
Softball
Columbus Catholic 15, Oelwein 3, 3 innings
Emma Smock hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning and went 2 for 2, but the Huskies (3-9) gave up nine runs in the bottom of the first Monday in Waterloo.
Natalie Crandall went 1 for 2 with an RBI and both Jaylynn Craun and Aspen Wier went 1 for 2.
North Fayette Valley splits conference doubleheader
The TigerHawks beat Central Elkader, 8-1, but fell 14-9 in the second game during an Upper Iowa Conference doubleheader Monday in West Union. No statistics were reported as of press time.
West Central falls in sweep
The Blue Devils were swept by Clayton Ridge in an Upper Iowa Conference doubleheader Monday in Guttenberg. No statistics were reported as of press time.
StaRmont-Springville face off
No scores were reported from the Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader Monday.
Football
Sumner-Fredericksburg fundraiser this Saturday
The fourth annual Cougar Football 4-Person Best Shot golf scramble is 9a.m. Saturday at the Meadowbrook Country Club in Sumner. Lunch, a silent auction and mini-games are highlights. The fundraiser costs $200 per team; all proceeds benefit equipment purchased for the football program to support the youth and high school programs.
Contact Jalen Tranbarger (563-920-7869) for more information.