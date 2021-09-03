Behind 119 rush yards and a touchdown from Kaleb White and 65 rush yards and another score from Blake Reichter, the TigerHawks beat the Cougars, 22-6, on Friday in West Union.
Cael Burrows threw a touchdown to Wil Miller as the host scored 16 second-half points and never trailed. No statistics were available for the Cougars (1-1).
Starmont 42, Bellevue 38
The Stars (1-1) reeled off 10 ;points to turn a 25-23 deficit into a 35-23 win and then matched the hometown Comets score for score afterward in capturing the road shootout. No statistics were available for Starmont.
Janesville 50, West Central 20
The Wildcats scored 26 points in the first and 24 in the second to set a running clock at halftime. The Blue Devils (0-2) scored 14 in the third and a touchdown in the fourth. No statistics were available for West Central.
-- Gidal Kaiser
OTHER SCORES
AROUND THE STATE
Waterloo Columbus 17, West Branch 6
Rockford 52,
Clarksville 32
Easton Valley 67,
Central Elkader 8
Jesup 64, Postville 14
South Winneshiek 19, Maquoketa Valley 0
Midland 48,
Calamus-Wheatland 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Crestwood 6