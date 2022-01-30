WEST UNION — It wasn’t quite a beat-for-beat match, but the TigerHawk boys did enough to hold off a serious challenge during Friday’s Upper Iowa Conference 66-54 against Kee.
North Fayette Valley (11-6, 9-4) led the Kee Hawks (8-9, 6-5) by 24 (47-23) late in the third quarter. The visitors put up 27 points in the final frame — more than three points per minute.
The host, however, never let Kee’s runs rattle it beyond comprehension. The TigerHawks scored 19 points of their own and limited the Kee Hawks’ largest run to no more than six points (from 53-34 to 53-40), with separate five-point and four-point spurts in the quarter.
“We play it like it’s 0-0, like the score is tied (every possession)” is how to avoid a feeling of collapse, said senior guard Tayler Luzum. “Always stay mentally locked in.”
Added classmate Ben Miller, “Take care of the ball, play fundamentally. Know what we’re capable of.”
After Kee closed within 53-40, Luzum scored to cut the run. Wil Miller put up two free throws to answer the Kee Hawks’ 5-0 run and make it 57-45, NFV, with 2 minutes 48 seconds left.
Kee’s 4-0 charge closed the game.
The home team raced out to a 10-0 score as Bryce Elsbernd dropped in a pair of layups, Wil Miller added two buckets and Blake Reichter collected a putback during the surge.
“We’re real capable of jumping out that quickly and Bryce did a great job getting those steals right away and turning them into layups,” Luzum said. “But I don’t think we thought we could set the cruise control. We had to keep going, keep scoring.”
Kee thinned the margin to 12-6 and later 14-11 as Dalton Dibert put up five of his game-high 23. NFV led 19-13 after eight minutes and used a nine-point push to pull ahead 28-14 with three minutes left until halftime. Reichter scored four in the run.
An eight-point lead (29-21) turned into a 39-21 lead during the third quarter’s first half of play. Ben Miller went for five and combined with a putback from Reichter and Kaleb White’s 3. Reichter added another four points as NFV took a 39-23 lead to 47-23 with 1:15 left in the third.
Wil Miller led the home team with 16 points while Reichter added 15 points and seven rebounds. Luzum chipped in 11 points, five assists, three steals and four rebounds. Elsbernd added six assists to his two early scores.
“It was a fun game, big win for us,” Luzum said. “It was a big deal for the conference standings, and not only for that. It was important for us to gain more confidence with a win.”
Added ben Miller, “It was a big conference win. Kee is a tough opponent. We just have to keep rolling off this.”