A 21-point second quarter flipped a deficit into a lead and the TigerHawks beat South Winneshiek, 60-49, on Tuesday in West Union. NFV (10-5, 8-4) remained in third place in the Upper Iowa Conference standings, two games ahead of Kee and two and a half ahead of South Winneshiek.
The TigerHawks shot 51 percent from the field (22 for 43) and saw four — Blake Reichter, 14; Kaleb White, 13; Wil Miller, 11; and Tayler Luzum, 10 — score in double digits.
North Fayette Valley girls remain third in conference
Kaelyn Elsbernd scored 14 on two 3-pointers and 6-of-11 shooting as the TigerHawks beat South Winneshiek, 50-31, Tuesday in West Union. NFV (11-4, 9-4) remained in third in the standings behind Central Elkader (9-2).
Kenlin Schmitt scored 14 and added nine rebounds and four blocks.