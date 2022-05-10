Nick Koch shot a 93 and Clay Moser shot a 96 as both went under 100 and helped push North Fayette Valley to a runner-up placement at the Upper Iowa Conference meet Monday at the Tri City Golf Club near Hardin.
Koch finished third and Moser finished fifth to earn all-conference honors. Nick Buffington placed ninth with a 102 as the TigerHawks collected a 387. NFV was 34 strokes back of MFL MarMac and 20 ahead of South Winneshiek.
West Central placed sixth with a 442.
Nolan Cushion shot a 102 to place 12th and earn all-conference honors. Nathan Dolf (108), Brandon Cushion (114) and Garrison Houge (118) closed the scoring. Evan Streittmatter (118) and Isaac George (125) rounded out the team.
Starmont girls win Tri-Rivers championship
Behind Sydney Baumgartner’s third-place 103 and four scores at 115 or lower, the Stars carded a 441 to win the TRC championship by seven strokes Monday at Three Elms Golf Course in Independence.
Emily Schuchmacher (111) tied for 13th, Mariah Burington (112) was 16th and Billie Jo Schlueter (115) tied for 17th.
Soccer
Decorah girls 2, NFV 0
The Vikings scored two second-half goals Monday in Elgin. The TigerHawks (2-8) will face Denver in the opening round of the Class 2A Region 4 bracket at 6 p.m. May 18.