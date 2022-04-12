The TigerHawks snared four scores under 45 and topped the Blue Devils, 171-208, in an Upper Iowa Conference dual Monday at Pleasant Valley Sports Club.
NFV’s Nick Buffington eked by West Central’s Brandon Cushion, 40-41, for medalist honors. Buffington’s five pars outlasted Cushion’s four. Each had one double-bogey.
TigerHawk Wil Miller posted a birdie on the par-4 No. 5 as part of his 42. Clay Moser (44) and Nick Koch (45) closed the scoring.
Nathan Dolf shot a 51. Nolan Cushion (57) and Garrison Houge (59) closed the scoring for West Central.
Wapsie Valley golfers second at triangular
The Warrior boys and girls split the difference Monday at Maple Hills Country Club, losing to Columbus Catholic but beating Tripoli.
Wapsie’s boys shot a 184 to lose by two strokes. Tucker Ladeburg carded a 43 to tie for first. Michael Mann II shot a 46, with Benton Hyde (47) and Brody Blaylock (48) right behind.
The girls shot a 233 to fall by three strokes. Anna Curley was runner-up at 53, with Jaylyn Robinson at a 55 and Lydia Imbrogno at a 56. Sophia Kohl closed the scoring with a 69.
Soccer
Hudson boys 4, North Fayette Valley 3
Raul Solis and Kaleb White each scored but the TigerHawks (3-1) fell because of a second-half Pirates tally Monday in Hudson. The score was level at 3 at halftime.
Clayton Ridge girls 4, NFV 2
The TigerHawks (0-3) got goals from Makenna Grove and Baylee Rue on Monday in Guttenberg.