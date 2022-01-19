The TigerHawks snagged their second Upper Iowa Conference win in two days with a 60-50 win Tuesday in West Union.
Wil Miller scored 20 points and added seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Tayler Luzum chipped in 15 and Kaleb White contributed 12 points, six rebounds and five assists for NFV (7-5, 6-4).
Turkey Valley girls 56, NFV 47
Alyssa Bohr scored 11 and Kenlin Schmitt added 10 in an Upper Iowa Conference loss Tuesday in West Union. They each snagged six rebounds and three assists. Schmitt added three blocks.
North Linn sweeps Starmont
The Lynx won the boys game, 93-18 and the girls game, 68-9, in a Tri-Rivers West doubleheader. The Stars girls are 1-12, 0-7 and the Stars boys are 0-13, 0-7.