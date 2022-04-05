Starmont and North Fayette Valley’s girls team opened their season Monday at Backbone Golf and Country Club. East Buchanan’s girls shot a 234, Starmont shot a 254 and NFV shot a 262.
The Starmont boys lost a dual to East Buchanan, 175-188.
Jacob Goedken shot a 45 to lead the Stars while Isaac Meade (47) tied for fifth. Jase Tommasin and Garrett Waterhouse each shot a 48. Michael McDonough and Keegan McTaggart each shot a 51.
On the girls side, NFV posted a pair of 61s (Claire Britt and Claire Cummings) a 66 (Shae Moncada) and two 74s (Abby Chicken and Ally Torkelson).
“I thought we were ok for a starting place for this year,” head coach Robin Madole said. “I did see some great shots from each of our golfers, but we just need to get more consistent. After tonight, each player knows what phase(s) of the game they need to improve on, and we just need to get it done.”
Individual scores for Starmont’s girls were not available as of press time.
— Gidal Kaiser, ODR