The TigerHawks put up 16 points in a wild 28-point overtime session to secure a 56-52 victory Thursday in New Hampton.
Alyssa Bohr scored 17 points and Justine Cowley chipped in 11 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and a block. Kenlin Schmitt collected 13 rebounds, eight points, six rebounds and four steals as NFV (12-4) reeled off its fourth consecutive win.
The TigerHawk boys fell, 51-39, after a Chickasaws 17-point fourth quarter pushed the home team’s lead out of reach, New Hampton led 24-18 at halftime. No stats were available for the TigerHawks as of press time.