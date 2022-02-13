WEST UNION — In the blink — or two — of an eye, there was hyperactivity and calm.
A poke. A collection. A ticking clock. A shot. A buzzer.
North Fayette Valley missed a shot late in the third quarter of its Class 3A Region 2 quarterfinal with New Hampton. New Hampton’s Carlee Rochford grabbed the rebound, but NFV’s Alyssa Bohr poked it away.
The ball came to TigerHawk Kenlin Schmitt. She grabbed it, looked at the clock and tossed up a 3-pointer.
It went in and the TigerHawks backtracked to defend. The buzzer signaled as New Hampton put in the inbound pass.
NFV utilized Schmitt’s make to propel itself to a 50-43 victory Saturday night.
“Alyssa saved it, which was a good thing because there was no way I was going to be able to save it,” Schmitt said.
“I was ‘Kenlin, how much time is left?’” Bohr interjected.
“I look up at the clock and there’s four seconds,” Schmitt continued. “‘Well, we need to get a shot off.’ I figured if I took one dribble, I could get myself in a better rhythm then just throwing it up.
“It got us a little more energized.”
The game was knotted at 35 before Schmitt’s make and the Tigerhawks (16-6) pushed their advantage to 46-35 with three minutes left. It created enough space to hold on and give NFV a season sweep (56-52 Jan. 27 at New Hampton) of the Chickasaws (7-14).
Molly Wegner’s steal and layup gave the visiting team a 35-33 lead with 2:15 remaining in the third. New Hampton didn’t score again until the 2:46 mark of the fourth, when Wegner sank a pair of free throws.
“I did not know that,” Bohr said. “Go defense.”
Bohr spent most of the night faceguarding Chickasaw standout Carlee Rochford. Rochford averages 25 points per game and scored that Saturday.
Bohr’s defensive effort led to a couple intriguing on-court moments Saturday.
“Yeah, like when someone gets a steal and I’m still playing defense,” she joked. “‘Wait a minute. When did we get the ball?’”
Zaida Moore’s free throws tied the score at 35 to ignite a 13-0 run by the home team. Schmitt’s 3 gave it the lead and she put in two free throws, a jumper and a layup as part of the surge. Moore sunk a layup, as well, for the 11-point lead.
“It helped swing the momentum in our direction and it gave us that breathing room so we could take a couple steps back and slow the game down,” Bohr said of Schmitt’s run-sparking 3.
Schmitt scored 16, including nine in the contest’s last 8:04. Bohr put up nine and Moore added eight. The TigerHawks head to Clear Lake (17-4) for Wednesday’s Region 2 semifinal. Game time is 7 p.m.