ELGIN — It was a small opening.
But it was big enough for Andre Fuentes.
The sophomore midfielder knocked in a header past Clear Lake goalkeeper Hunter Trenary in the 56th minute as North Fayette Valley beat the Lions, 2-1, Monday during the 1A Region 2 substate semifinal at NFV middle school.
The TigerHawks (15-1) were given a throw-in near the 18-yard box, and senior midfielder Tayler Luzum launched the ball from the sideline.
Luzum aimed for Fuentes, who was tucked in between Clear Lake’s Matt Moore and Christopher Molander. The ball got past a leaping Moore but dropped low enough that Fuentes took a step to his left and headed the ball down into an open space.
It hit the ground hard enough and bounced left of Trenary’s hand into the left lower corner of the net. Fuentes ran and lept into the the arms of classmate Micah Zurbriggen.
“I just saw an opening, and Tayler threw it to where it needed to be. It was a team thing — Raul (Solis) and Kaleb (White) were marked by a couple people each, and it allowed me to find an open spot.”
Fuentes saw an earlier penalty kick saved by Trenary, one of nearly a dozen saves he made for the Lions (7-8).
White opened the scoring a few minutes in, but Clear Lake leveled the match on Travaughn Luyobya’s tally in the 15th minute.
It was the only ball to get past Trey Frieden, who made six saves.
“We were a little nervous, but we knew we had to keep playing our game,” White said of taking the lead. “Try to score again, but also play good defense so we didn’t give up another goal.”
NFV’s Blake Rose was injured during the contest.
UP NEXT
The TigerHawks host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the substate championship.