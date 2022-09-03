Just two scores.
Just two scores.
North Fayette Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg combined for just two scores during a defensive struggle Friday in Sumner. The visiting TigerHawks claimed both in a 13-0 victory for their fourth consecutive against the Cougars.
Nick Koch’s 56-yard touchdown reception and Kaleb White’s 1-yard plunge represented the breaks into the end zone. Lincoln Aeschliman went 1 of 2 on extra points.
“Hard fought game,” NFV head coach Justin Heins said. “Sumner-Fred played us tough, as they always do.”
Koch caught two passes for 63 yards and ran for 25 while White ran for 37 yards and Blake Reichter ran for 79. Decklyn Heins was 8 for 10 for 143 yards. NFV (2-0) garnered 279 yards of offense.
“We left a few scores out on the field,” Heins said. “Our first drive stalled because of a penalty and had two drives get stopped inside the five. That is something we will surely work on, moving forward and will learn from this game.”
The TigerHawks held Sumner (1-1) to 95 yards of offense. Davis VanSickle threw for 44 yards on five completions and the Cougars ran for 51, with Kade Mitchell’s 27 as the team lead.
“Very tough, physical game from both teams,” S-F head coach Jacob Coyle said. “We played very well on defense and fought tough the whole game. Credit to NFV for getting the win, but (I’m) very pleased with the team that we put on the field and where we are at as a program. We are looking forward to getting back to work, getting healthy and preparing for next week.”
Sumner’s defense garnered three sacks and a fumble recovery from Trace Meyer.
