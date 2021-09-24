WEST UNION — Cakewalk?
Ha.
MFL MarMac, specifically 5-foot-11 middle blocker/setter Riley Moreland, made sure it was anything but for North Fayette Valley on Thursday.
The Bulldogs pushed back before NFV claimed a 25-12, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21 Upper Iowa Conference win. The TigerHawks (12-10, 4-0) have four conference matches remaining.
“I think we know what we need to work on in practice tomorrow,” senior middle blocker Alyssa Bohr said with a hint of relief. “Just tip coverage. Once we get that figured out, I think we’ll be good.”
Told of Bohr’s words, head coach Jennifer Lee smiled.
“That’s for sure,” Lee said of tip coverage work. “We were just really bad at getting into that defensive spot, or we’re in that defensive spot and just standing up. We have to be more disciplined in staying low and being ready to move our feet.”
Moreland closed with 19 kills and four blocks and made her presence felt more in the final two sets after NFV earned the first two games. As part of a 6-2 run that knotted the third set at 14 and then 15, Moreland picked up four kills, with a pair being two-handed pushes to open spots.
The back and forth continued. MFL (6-6, 0-1) led 22-19 before Zaida Moore dumped a kill and Justine Cowley added another.
Hailee Corlett gave the visitors another three-point edge (23-21) and Moreland put together a pair of kills to garner the third set.
Moreland accrued two blocks and a kill as the Bulldogs began the fourth set with a 5-2 lead. The hosts played from behind most of the set and trailed 14-8 before putting together a run.
Bohr’s kill was one of four collected as the TigerHawks closed within 15-13. Cowley added two and Moore had one as Makenna Grove served three straight points.
A Cowley ace and Tessa Halverson kill knotted the set at 15, and it bounced around until MFL went up, 20-18. It was 21-19, Bulldogs, and seemingly was headed for a fifth set before a Moore kill turned the tide.
After her kill, Jordan Johnson served three straight points that resulted in MFL errors and a 23-21 NFV lead.
Cowley put down her seventh kill to reach set and match point, and Jordan ran out the service run with an ace to capture the match.
“We did a good job of getting out of our slump and executing the last game,” Moore said. “We struggled with adjusting to (Moreland’s expanded role). I think once our block got figured out, it was a good adjustment.”
Morland spent the first two sets being utilized more as a setter than free swinger and snagged six of her kills in those sets. She had 13 in the final two.
“We needed to set (our block) better, know where she was at to set it,” Bohr added. “Read her arm as she went up to see if she was tipping or hitting.”
North Fayette Valley spread the wealth among its 39 kills. Bohr and Halverson each accrued nine, with Cowley (seven), Johnson (six) and Moore (six) above six. Freshman Sarah Dean came in and grabbed two.
Moore added 25 assists and 14 digs for a double-double. Chloe Yauslin added 11 while Bohr (nine), Halverson (eight) and Reagan Wymer (eight) fortified the back line.
The TigerHawks host South Winneshiek on Monday, then play at Turkey Valley (Oct. 5) and Kee (Oct. 7) before ending league play Oct. 12 against West Central.