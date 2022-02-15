WEST UNION — “Ball.”
The sphere swung to the top of the key, and Emerson Ward took a half second to size everything up.
North Fayette Valley’s junior guard put up the 3-pointer and it dropped in with four minutes, 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The TigerHawk bench erupted. The TigerHawk student section erupted.
Ward just backtracked on defense, his 3 putting more than enough of an exclamation on North Fayette Valley’s 63-32 Class 2A District 5 quarterfinal win against Postville.
It was the lone 3-pointer NFV (13-9) made.
“That was fun,” senior Tayler Luzum said. “We have some younger people dressing varsity now and it’s fun to get them more experience.”
The bench scored 19 of the TigerHawks’ 63 points, most of them after NFV reached the 35-point running clock and led 50-13 on Wil Miller’s jumper.
Andre Fuentes chipped in 10 as one of three in double digits, with starting forward Miller posting 20 points and four blocks and Blake Reichter adding 18 points.
Freshman Cael Reichter had a block as the bench put up 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Bryce Elsbernd (six assists), Kaleb White (six rebounds, five assists) and Luzum (two steals) contributed in varied ways to the opening 50 points.
“Those kids work hard in practice every day and are trying to do the same things the starters do,” head coach Matt Krambeer said. “We want them to get in there and show what they can do. It’s also we’ve got another game in a couple days, let’s get some rest in if we can.
“It was the perfect recipe for us tonight — get out there and play hard with the rotation for two quarters and then get some of the others in for experience.”
The home team led 4-0 when Postville (2-18) scored its first points off a second-chance opportunity. It responded to the Pirates score with a blitzkrieg of a 14-0 run.
Miller and Reichter contributed all but two points (a Fuentes layup) to the effort.
Postville closed within 28-11 and the TigerHawks scored 14 in the last three minutes of the second half.
“It was a good win for us,” Luzum said. “It’s nice to get that one out of the way and move on to round two.”