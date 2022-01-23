CORALVILLE — Drew Chensvold was this close to keeping on.
The TigerHawk junior finished the IWCOA girls state championship one match from the medal round, going 0-2 Saturday morning at XStream Arena after reaching the 145-pound quarterfinals.
Chensvold (12-8) went 2-2 after receiving a first-round bye.
She picked up a first-period pin just before the buzzer and a 9-5 decision to reach day two. In the quarterfinal, Chensvold fell by 19-3 technical fall. She then dropped a 6-1 decision in the consolation bracket quarterfinal.
Chensvold’s performance was the best for NFV, which scored 21 points to place 86th. Kerigan Alexander (155, 11-6, two pins) and Leslie Graves (135, 14-12) also went 2-2. Claire Koester (130, 5-16) went 1-2.
WV’s Youngblut had ‘amazing experience
Wapsie Valley’s Delaney Youngblut (8-9) went 1-2 at 100 pounds. She slipped in a 12-8 decision between her losses.
“I think I could have cleaned up a few things in my first match to win. I got outta position a lot in my first match with cost me,” she said. “My second match wasn’t my best performance, but I pulled it off. I fought to the very end and left it all out on the mat.
“I got caught in a bad position (in my third match) and lost by fall, but I learned a lot of great things from the amazing experience I had. It was truly a blessing to be out on that mat and wrestling because some people never get the opportunity to do something like that and it meant a lot to me.”