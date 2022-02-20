DES MOINES — Two photos.
Snapshots where Nick Koch looked both optimistic and defeated, taken after the third period and overtime ended, respectively.
The North Fayette Valley junior was asked how he felt at each moment Saturday afternoon after his Class 2A 126-pound seventh-place match.
Koch was awarded a penalty point to tie his seventh-place match with Clear Lake’s Max Currier.
“You’re sitting there tired. You must try and find a way to push through it, get a takedown,” Koch said. “Hope that he messes up or that he’ll open a window for you to go through it.”
Koch then lost after Currier earned the sudden-victory takedown for a 6-4 score.
“‘Well, that was it until next year,’” he said of the second photo and placing eighth in Class 2A at 126 pounds. “Next year I have to work harder. Improve myself and help improve my teammates so more can be with me in this moment. And continue up the podium.”
The first four minutes went scoreless as neither made headway in the neutral position (period 1) and as Koch rode out Currier in the second.
Koch (41-8) chose the bottom position for the third and Currier tilted him for two points 35 seconds in. Koch made his escape, then garnered a takedown for a 3-2 lead with 45 seconds left. Currier got a reversal 21 seconds later for a 4-3 advantage.
Koch was awarded a penalty point as the period ended to knot the score.
During the one-minute overtime, Currier shot in and garnered a takedown 29 seconds into the frame.
“Unfortunately, he got into his offense first. He got a nice shot in, a deep shot that is hard to defend,” Koch said. “The last match I had didn’t go in our favor, but we know what we’ve got to work on and know what to improve for next year.”
The junior reached his first podium after going 1-2 last season and falling in the blood round as a sophomore.
“I had a great practice partner in Tate Germann (this season),” Koch said. “He really helped me through and continue to develop. Take in what you did well, take in what you need to improve. Hope that you get in the same position next year, you can improve on it.”