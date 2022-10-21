She took maybe five steps out of the long runner’s chute.
Avan Bilden received a pair of hugs from Grace Feldman and Emma Kovarik. Then the North Fayette Valley junior grabbed a cell phone and started typing, then scrolling.
Bilden placed 31st at last year’s state qualifier in Anamosa. She missed the state meet as a freshman, too.
Surrounded by friends, Bilden’s eyes locked into frame.
Ava Bilden. Fourteenth place. 20 minutes, 42.51 seconds.
Fourteenth place.
Bilden qualified for state.
Then the tears came.
“I’ve been trying for three years to get to state. I really wanted to get it this year,” Bilden said. “I cried. I was really happy. I wanted that for three years. I was just so happy.”
She was one of two TigerHawk girls to qualify. Sophomore Braelyn Meyer placed 10th in 20:38.37; she was 24th at Anamosa in 2021.
“When I looked at the stats, I was like 16th (based on hat sheets),” Meyer said. “So I knew it was going to be a hard push to get there, but I did it.
“Glad we made it. We came knowing we had to try hard and push ourselves.”
The pair helped NFV place fifth with 159 points, one ahead of Osage. Hope Zurbriggen (38th) was in the top 40 while seniors Addison Chapman (45), Justine Cowley (53) and Lexi Steffens (70) closed their careers among the top 70 of the 93-girl field.
Oelwein’s girls placed 12th of 13 teams with 266 points. Rachel Rulapaugh (42) and Libby Gearhart (46) were in the top 50, with Emma Driscoll (58), Alexa Berryman (62) and Jenna Bahe (63) following for team scoring. Emma Woodson (77) and Claire Prouty (80) closed the group.
“They ran into tough competition in every meet, which is good,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “We hoped to get into the top 10 and missed out. But they gave a good, solid effort across the board and they are looking forward to next year.
“They ran well, and the thing I like best about them is they’re great teammates for each other.”
