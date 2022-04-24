ELGIN — “Where’s Sarah?” someone asked.
“She’s throwing at the track meet, but she’ll be here,” came the reply from North Fayette Valley girls head coach Katie Reimer.
Reimer’s measured, even tone belied a sense of urgency — the TigerHawk girls were less than 15 minutes from hosting Waverly-Shell Rock in their home opener Friday.
Goalkeeper Sarah Dean was not present at the moment, and a series of warmup drills awaited someone to step into the goal. So a non-gameday player did as Reimer rotated her gaze between the clock, her team and the parking lot of North Fayette Valley’s middle school.
The freshman goalkeeper reached the bench just as the team completed its warm up. The group gathered near the home bench for the doubleheader’s opener.
“How did track go?” asked a voice in the huddle. “Great,” Dean replied. “I got a discus PR, by five feet.”
Reimer gathered her squad before the walkout. It was coming off the program’s first varsity victory, a 6-1 score at Aplington-Parkersburg on Thursday, but faced a Go-Hawks program that has just one loss and was ranked No. 6 in Class 2A.
On a somewhat cold, drizzly and dreary day in front of their counterparts from the boys team and a group of 100 combined from each fanbase.
Fifty-five minutes of gametime later, NFV walked off the pitch with its second 10-0 mercy-rule loss of the season (1-6). Dean was caked in mud from making what was tallied as 32 saves, as were the cleats of pretty much every player.
Mud streaks extended across socks, were splotches on tops and bottoms of kits, and across arms.
Despite the same scoreline from the squad’s season-opener at Gladbrook-Reinbeck 18 days prior, junior forward Makenna Grove called the team “so much better” than at the season’s start. A couple players remarked “at least we made it to the second half” of the mercy-rule contest while Reimer consistently praised the still-newborn program in her charge.
“What was out first game, Gladbrook? Even though it didn’t turn out very well tonight, the team is so much better than it was at the beginning of the season,” Grove said. “Even if it doesn’t really show at the moment. We know, and that’s all that matters.”
Much of the roster played youth soccer through the Parks and Recreation department. Without a junior high or high school program, however, senior midfielder Zaida Moore gave the sport up. So did a few of her now-teammates.
“Park and Rec is like getting your foot in the door,” Moore said Friday. “But if you don’t have it at your school, it’s like, ‘Oh, well.’ You did it for fun when you were little because you knew there was no school team.”
North Fayette Valley began a boys soccer program for the spring of 2019, the Class of 2022’s freshman year. NFV’s boys went 3-10 in 2019, missed the 2020 season and leapt to a 14-5 record and a Class 2A state tournament berth last season.
At the same time, it began discussion of starting a girls program to make options equal for the girls. The process was lengthy.
“The first year was, ‘Play with the boys or don’t play at all,’” junior Makenna Grove said. “Then it was ‘club team or don’t play.’ Then we got a program, and it was ‘JV for a year, then we’ll be varsity.’”
Last year’s junior varsity season included a couple games counted as varsity contests. Generally, a program spends multiple years at the sub-varsity level to acclimate itself and build up. But as Grove noted, the program’s essential first birthday came with a full varsity schedule.
The players reveled in it.
“At the beginning of (2021), they told us, ‘This is our only year of JV and then we’re going right to varsity.’ We knew that,” Grove said. “Playing JV games would just keep us at the same level. It wouldn’t do anything for us.”
Added Baylee Rue, “I think going right to varsity is going to make us better in the long run. We look at it as a challenge instead of a fear. It’s the only way to get better.”
Getting better has come in small, but steady increments. The high-water mark was clearly Thursday’s 6-1 win at Aplington-Parkersburg, and the team has 11 goals through seven games (1-6).
Four players have multiple goals, with freshman Kaelyn Elsbernd (three) at the top and Grove (two), Kaylyn Hruska (two) and Rue (two) filtering in. Jayla Cowley and Emma Kovarik have the other scores.
While Moore is the program’s only senior — “I kinda just wasn’t ready to stop playing sports yet, and I played soccer when I was younger” she said of joining —nine of the 18 played last season and 13 TigerHawks are underclassmen. Some of the players hadn’t played in years and every varsity program they’ve played has more on-field experience just based on NFV’s infancy.
But development has taken place.
“People would get the ball and be like, ‘Oh, what do I do with it now?’” Grove said. “Now we’re seeing, ‘This is what we need to do once we receive it.’
“All of us know the basics at this point. It’s just putting them together to play. Like how it is in every sport.”
Added Moore, “We really had no sense of formation, no communication. It was always (playing) catch up.
“You have to know what you’re doing before you get it. Know ‘These are my options, this is what I should do.’ I feel like we’re starting to get that.”