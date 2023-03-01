Rocket to the top.
Sophomore Cael Reichter blew up in his first year of varsity basketball, averaging 15.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, nearly two assists and steals (1.9 assists, 1.8 steals) and 1.3 blocks per game. He helped guide the TigerHawks (15-8, 11-5) to third place in the Upper Iowa Conference.
For his efforts, Reichter was named first-team All-UIC. He was one of four TigerHawks selected across the three teams — first, second and honorable mention.
“I’m honored to receive this recognition,” Cael said. “I have put in a lot of time, and it’s nice to see it pay off. Our team had a great season and I am looking forward to the next season.”
Head coach Matt Krambeer praised the sophomore’s versatility.
“From a numbers perspective, Cael did break the single-season NFV record for rebounds (213) and double-doubles, but his value to our team was more than that,” Krambeer said. “Cael willingly played everything from point guard to post as the year progressed.
“He was also asked to play defense on anything from point guards to posts, as well. He’s a dynamic player who was willing to do whatever was asked to put our team in a position to be successful, and (he) has a bright future ahead of him.”
Older brother Blake was selected second-team All-UIC for a second straight season. He averaged 11.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and shot 48.8 percent from the field.
“I was hoping that we would be able to get two first-team selections but we didn’t. So, I was a little disappointed there,” Blake said. “I am proud of my brother for getting first team and believe it was well deserved.”
Krambeer noted the elder Reichter was “a cornerstone of our success” the past two years.
“He has the second-most starts in NFV history (46) over the last two years,” the coach said. “Plays as hard and physical as any player I’ve coached, and Blake was always willing to do the dirty work down in the post to put us in a position to win. It’s been a pleasure to coach him, and he will leave some big shoes to fill for our future post players.”
Juniors Andre Fuentes (7.5 points, 71.9 percent free-throw percentage) and Peyton Loftsgard (5.0 points, 64.7 percent free-throw percentage) were selected honorable mention.
West Central’s Houge, Ingels selected honorable mention
Darin Lockard was honest — if his team sported a better record, at least one of his seniors might have been named second team. West Central (2-21, 0-16) instead saw both Creighton Houge and Brooks Ingels selected honorable mention.
“They were a couple guys we needed on the floor all year,” Lockard said. “We missed them when they weren’t on the floor, if Brooks got in foul trouble or Creighton needed a little breather every now and then. They both scored in double digits, were around four or five rebounds a game.”
Houge was an honorable mention selection as a junior. He averaged 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds; his 61 percent field-goal percentage tied for 63rd across all classes and tied for 20th in 1A.
“Creighton shot the ball extremely well — last I looked, he was top (65) in field goal percentage across all classes. That’s elite company,” Lockard said. “Brooks’ ability to facilitate everything was really important for us this year.”