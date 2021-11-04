WEST UNION — It made sense.
North Fayette Valley has traditionally garnered more rush yards than pass yards when season statistics are reviewed. The gap in yardage produced run vs. pass over since 2016 has ranged from just under 1,000 (2020) to almost 1,875 (2016).
So when senior Tayler Luzum joined the team and was figured into the backfield mix alongside junior returnees Blake Reichter and Kaleb White, the coaching staff decided to accommodate the athletic prowess.
The TigerHawks turned junior Kaleb White from a running back/wide receiver to a quarterback/running back. White and senior Caleb Burrow split snaps in the season opener, and White has handled roughly 90 percent of the snaps since then.
“I think the coaches did a really good job with it,” White said. “They didn’t just throw me in there, they had me working quarterback stuff — they had the idea in the back of their minds as early as fall camp.”
The shift has helped North Fayette Valley (9-1) run for 3,020 yards this season heading into tonight’s Class 2A state quarterfinal at Waukon. The TigerHawks’ have passed for 626 yards between Burrow (197), Luzum (53, one completion) and White (339), putting this year’s run-pass difference of 2,400 yards.
“All three of us are really good players and it would have been pointless for a really good player to be on the sideline,” White said.
Added Luzum, “Not to be cocky, but I would have said that wouldn’t be far off expectation. We’re all capable athletes.”
Luzum came in at the urging of head coach Justin Heins, who spent nearly a full year asking the multi-sport TigerHawk to join the gridiron group. He has become a jack-of-all-trades, with 762 yards and eight touchdowns rushing, the passing yardage, five receptions for 106 yards and two scores, 137 return yards, 50 kickoffs, 24.5 tackles, two interceptions, two extra points, a field goal and a fumble recovery.
“I didn’t know what to expect in the beginning of the season,” he said. “But as we’ve got further into the season, it’s become more natural.”
Luzum joining was exciting for both Reichter and White. They both raved of his athleticism after having played with him in basketball (Reichter) and soccer (White).
“I was really excited,” White said. “I know he’s a good athlete, a tough kid. I think Tayler found his role and took off with it.”
Added Reichter, “I knew he was a fast guy, had speed. I didn’t know what it would be like on the football field. Turns out it’s pretty good.”
Reichter and White combined for 158 yards and two scores as in-the-mix sophomores. They both felt once the 2-6 season closed they wanted more for 2021.
“I think it was right away, ‘OK, it’s our time’ right after the last game,” White said. “A lot of us sophomores were ready to go and reached out to the then-juniors. ‘OK, guys, it’s go time.’
“When camp came around, we were ready to work.”
White is at 949 yards and 13 scores as a rusher and 72 yards and a score on three receptions. Reichter is at 704 yards and 10 scores.
“There are multiple weapons, so it’s hard to stop, I think,” Reichter said. “If they shut down our sweep, we go up the middle with a fullback.
“Shut down me, we run sweep with Tayler. Kaleb can do whatever. It’s pretty nice.”