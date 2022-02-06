INDEPENDENCE — Five-for-five and a lot of smiles.
Every North Fayette Valley wrestler eligible to reach the district round did so at the Class 2A Independence Sectional on Saturday, with a pair winning sectional championships and three others moving on via second-place wrestleback.
Tate Germann. Jesse Grimes. Caden Kerr. Nick Koch. Colton Schupbach. TigerHawk head coach Jacob Pedersen mulled the names and allowed himself a small grin as he sat down outside of the gym.
“What I had in the back of my head is five, six, maybe sneak in a seventh,” he said. “But everyone wrestled hard today and I was happy with how we all competed. It’s a tough sectional and I’m excited how it turned out.”
Junior 126-pounder Koch began his road back to Des Moines with a 2-0 record and watched as senior heavyweight Schupbach knocked off higher-seed Gabe Hanson of Union Community, 2-0, and pinned New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Jacob Burgart in the championship.
“He did pretty good,” Koch smiled. “Really good, especially since he didn’t wrestle last year. Came through and won sectionals.”
Schupbach (21-10) earned a reversal late in the second against Hanson for the only points and used a second-period reversal against Burgart to vie for the pin.
“It’s a great feeling,” Schupbach said. “I didn’t wrestle last year and coming back this year I was nervous. Excited to get the wins.
“(The shock) is happening right now, I guess. It’s something I’ve been working for, that’s for sure.”
Koch (37-5) rolled into the final against Independence’s Tyler Weiland off a first-period semifinal pin and the knowledge Weiland bested him earlier this season.
“First tournament of the year was in here. I lost to him, 6-4, I think it was, with him cradling me up and getting those back points,” Koch recalled.
“I came into this match knowing I couldn’t get cradled up and had to be patient, work my offense, control the match.”
Koch opened the scoring in the second period with an escape from bottom position. He added a takedown for a 3-0 lead, then picked up three nearfall points from top position in the third to earn a 6-0 victory.
“My day was pretty good,” Koch said.
Germann, Grimes and Kerr all turned third-place wins into wrestleback opportunities.
Germann (29-13) knocked off Independence’s Kale Weiland, 9-6, at 120 after a furious third period in which the participants scored nine points and Germann won just before the buzzer.
He trailed 6-5 with less than a minute to play, but claimed a reversal for a 6-all tie and was awarded three nearfall points with four seconds in the match.
“All week we were ready to get to this day,” Germann said. “Now we’re here and we did what we needed to do to get through.”
Germann’s win began a TigerHawk run at adding district qualifiers.
Kerr (9-4) and NH/TV’s Ethan Praska were deadlocked 2-2 after two and 4-4 after six minutes at 132. In sudden victory overtime, Kerr finished a shot with 33 seconds remaining to advance.
Grimes (26-12) earned a takedown 27 seconds into his 145 wrestleback match and maneuvered for a pin a little later.
“I don’t like being in those situations, you know? But I liked getting out of it like that, too,” Grimes said. “Pretty good day for NFV. I’m impressed.”
Braeden Ellis placed third but didn’t earn a wrestleback opportunity. The TigerHawks placed fourth with 151 points.
“Right now, it was win and move on. Doesn’t matter how pretty it is,” Pederson said. “As long as we can pull something out like Caden Kerr did with some guts out there, a win is a win.”