FAYETTE — Have a day, Tayler Luzum.
North Fayette Valley’s senior running back/safety scored two touchdowns and claimed two of the TigerHawks’ three takeaways as North Fayette Valley beat Oelwein, 39-0, at Ron Wymer Field for its fourth shutout of the season.
The TigerHawks (7-1, 4-1 Class 2A, District 4) closed the regular season on a four-game win streak and earned second place in the district after they compiled more than 500 yards of offense.
“The boys came together,” said Luzum, one of 10 seniors honored prior to the contest. “We played a tough game and shut the other team out. We ran the ball well.”
Luzum recovered Josh Ladeburg’s fumble at NFV’s 34-yard line to quash Oelwein’s opening drive. Three plays later, he took off for a 57-yard touchdown.
“That was big early, because they were moving the ball on us,” head coach Justin Heins said. “We get a turnover and bam, score right away.”
The drive took a little more than a minute, which set up a theme. All of North Fayette Valley’s scores came off relatively short drives, from 27 seconds to three and a half minutes.
The TigerHawks scored off two turnovers and two recovered squib kicks.
Luzum’s second lengthy touchdown was three plays after Wil Miller recovered a Duncan Tripp fumble.
Braeden Ellis punched the ball out of the Husky back’s arms after he caught a Carter Jeanes pass and was running for more yardage, and Miller covered it just before it rolled out of bounds.
Luzum’s 52-yard run put the score at 14-0.
“It really can break you down mentally when you know you have a drive going and you turn it over,” junior quarterback/running back/linebacker Kaleb White said. “And the other team comes back and goes (a few plays) down the field and scores.”
White scored on a 76-yard run late in the second quarter for a 21-0 score and then Israel Hernandez’s squib attempt hit an Oelwein player straight on and saw Jackson Woods come up with the ball amidst the midfield scrum.
White, Miller and Luzum combined for a 55-yard hook-and-lateral play down to the Oelwein 16, then White found Blake Reichter at the 3-yard line and the junior fullback carried it in the final three yards for a buzzer-beating score and a 27-0 lead.
“To end the half like that, you know, get that score and then — we weren’t trying to hit the guy (on the kickoff), just trying to squib it,” Heins said. “It was nice to score right before the half, and then you get the ball coming out in the second half and score again.”
White’s second touchdown run, a 3-yard burst, put the TigerHawks up 33-0. Caleb Burrow found Marshall Birch halfway through the fourth quarter for a 27-yard score.
Oelwein (1-7, 1-4) lost Jeanes at halftime to an injury. Sophomore Ethan Detemmerman came in and engineered two three-and-out drives and threw an interception on the third one.
The Huskies were held to 164 yards of offense, with 99 rushing. Oelwein’s season ends with four straight losses and back-to-back shutouts.
“We knew what they were going to do. It’s no secret, everyone in the state of Iowa knows what they are going to run. They’re going to run belly, give it to the fullback. We toughed it out.
“Our linebackers came up and hit the gaps pretty well. Our d-line was sliding and slanting pretty good, so that helped too.”
Ladeburg ran for 95 yards. Jeanes passed for 49 on three completions and Detemmerman threw for 16 on two completions. Ethan Weber caught two passes for 37.
White threw for 68 yards and ran for 98. Luzum ran for 221 yards and caught a 35-yard pass. Seth Lauer and Woods recovered the squib kicks that bounced off Oelwein players.
“We talk about building each week,” Heins said. “Really, this game, win or lose, it didn’t change where we were playoff-wise. It was really a mentality thing to keep those guys going and getting ready for next week.”