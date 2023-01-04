Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The boys won, 57-41, and the girls fell, 48-36, against Central Elkader during an Upper Iowa Conference twinbill on Tuesday in West Union.

The TigerHawk boys (3-4, 3-2) dropped a 22-point second quarter to take a 33-18 halftime lead, and continued from there.

Tags

Trending Food Videos