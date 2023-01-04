The boys won, 57-41, and the girls fell, 48-36, against Central Elkader during an Upper Iowa Conference twinbill on Tuesday in West Union.
The TigerHawk boys (3-4, 3-2) dropped a 22-point second quarter to take a 33-18 halftime lead, and continued from there.
Cael Reichter scored 18 and grabbed 11 rebounds, adding two steals and an assist. Blake Reichter added 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.
Kyler White snared three steals.
The NFV girls (3-4, 3-2) led 13-9 after a quarter and 19-16 at halftime before the Warriors (8-0, 5-0) scored 32 points in the second half to stave off the upset.
Kasydi Meyer scored 13 points and added seven rebounds and five steals. Makenna Grove chipped in 11 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Alburnett 72, East Buchanan 36
Aplington-Parkersburg 69, Union Community 33
Beckman Catholic 53, West Delaware 44
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 72, Cedar Rapids Washington 36
Clayton Ridge 53, West Central 16
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 71, Hudson 46
Jesup 60, Grundy Center 59
MFL-Mar-Mac 83, South Winneshiek 72
Nashua-Plainfield 66, Riceville 45
North Linn 111, Starmont 12
Turkey Valley 63, Postville 34
Waverly-Shell Rock 60, Center Point-Urbana 52
Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Union Community 40
Center Point-Urbana 41, Waverly-Shell Rock 32
Clayton Ridge 31, West Central 27
East Buchanan 65, Alburnett 43
Hudson 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49
MFL-Mar-Mac 53, South Winneshiek 41
North Linn 97, Starmont 26
Turkey Valley 64, Postville 28
Handful of area athletes among latest IAwrestle rankings
The latest IAwrestle rankings were released on Wednesday.
In Class 1A, Starmont’s Lane German is ranked ninth at 113 pounds. Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit is ranked sixth at 126 pounds.
The Warriors are ranked fifth in the dual-team rankings.
In girls’ rankings, Oelwein’s Ryley Hartman was ranked No. 9 at 110 pounds and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor is ranked No. 4 at 105 pounds.