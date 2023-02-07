Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Separate adventures.

Divergence, then the same result — both coaches relatively happy with North Fayette Valley’s 51-48 victory at Oelwein on Monday.

Tags

Trending Food Videos