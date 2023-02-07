Separate adventures.
Divergence, then the same result — both coaches relatively happy with North Fayette Valley’s 51-48 victory at Oelwein on Monday.
One path was the TigerHawks’ route: squander a from-the-start lead which was as many as 12 (25-13) at one point, only to net six points in the final 15 seconds and pull out a comeback victory.
Oelwein’s McKinzie See grabbed the rebound on her miss and immediately put the ball back in for a 48-45 advantage with 32 seconds on the clock. The TigerHawks (13-7) responded with Justine Cowley’s second 3-pointer of the night for a tie score with 19 seconds remaining.
Senior forward Kasydi Meyer slipped into a passing lane on the inbound and garnered the team’s 14th steal. She quickly got the ball to classmate Makenna Grove, who in turn found Cowley for a layup scored and free throw with 10.8 showing.
“Yeah it was (secondhand),” Cowley said of the instinct to just grab the ball and put it off the backboard in one move. “I love that power-slide move right there. I feel like that’s my move, and Makenna found me right there. It was all perfect.”
Cowley missed the foul shot, and Oelwein (11-10) got its chance to tie when Haydin Becker was fouled with three seconds left.
She missed the first foul shot, and head coach Jason Yessak called a timeout to set up a potential offensive rebound attempt on the second free throw.
Becker missed on purpose, but NFV’s 6-foot-2 Brooklyn Hoey grabbed her ninth rebound and forced the Huskies to foul her.
Hoey hit the first free throw with 2.1 seconds remaining, and missed the second. See couldn’t find Becker fast enough to get a potential shot off.
“We had a pretty big lead earlier in the game,” Cowley said of her two scores in the final 20 seconds. “I was like, ‘We’re not losing this game.’
“My 3s were a bit off tonight, but I was like, ‘I’m making this one,’” she added of the game-tying basket.
Noted Yessak: “It definitely was played really fast, probably faster than we wanted to, to be honest. With that lead at the end, we probably want to try and run a little more clock, but the kids were trying hard.”
Intrigue, again. NFV head coach Jim Calkins attempted to call a timeout after Meyer’s steal, but never caught an official’s attention.
“In this case, what do you have to do as a coach? Sometimes you just get out of their way,” he said. “(Ma)Kenna found Justine for that power-slide layup. Justine, kind of like she did on the 3-point shot, basically said, ‘Nobody can stop me right now.’”
Oelwein’s path closed with the same ending, but was vastly different: the Huskies began the game with seven turnovers before it took its first shot (4 minutes, 50 seconds into the game) to first close within 12-9 after a quarter, and See connected for 12 of her 25 points between the four-minute mark of the third (32-27 deficit) and five-minute mark of the fourth (38-37 lead).
“Depends on which end of the scoreboard you were on,” Yessak joked when asked if he found the last two minutes exciting. “They fought hard, got back into it twice. There’s no quit in them. Our girls are very resilient. They’re never going to quit, and that’s what I truly respect and cherish about them as basketball players.”
An Alexa Berryman layup put the host ahead, 40-38, and Maria Rael’s 3 later gave the Huskies a 45-40 edge. Berryman split from the line for a 46-42 scoreline with 1:05 on the clock.
“Kinzie was trying to carry us, and Alexa did some good things late in the second half. Maria hit a big 3-pointer,” Yessak said. “It ties into what they’ve told (the media) — they know their role, and they’re not afraid to tweak it when they need to. That’s helped us be successful.”
Cowley and Kaelyn Elsbernd (four assists) each scored 14 for the TigerHawks, while Meyer added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Grove chipped in seven points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists.
See put up 25 and 16, with four steals and one block. Emma Smock added 11 rebounds and eight points. Becker snagged seven rebounds and two blocks, with five points. Rael scored five and grabbed two steals, and Libby Gearhart netted three steals.
“Every night, it seems like there is someone who is willing to do a little bit more and step up a little bit more when they need to” Yessak. “We’d liked to have tonight’s game. But we’ll learn a lot from how it ended. We’ll learn from it and be better because of it.”