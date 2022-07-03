JESUP — The pair stood together, discussing it themselves.
Nearby, a pair of umpires did the same.
What North Fayette Valley head coach Dan Hovden said piqued the interest of Oelwein head coach Colin Morgan. Hovden talked the exact situation out with his son, Brooks, who encountered it during a youth game days before.
“I have to give my son credit because he texted me two days ago about this very thing,” Dan Hovden said. “I did some more investigation into it and found this part of it. Had he not asked about it in the first place, I probably would not have known.”
The situation: NFV’s Lincoln Aeschliman was at the plate with the bases loaded.
Oelwein’s infield was drawn in and Aeschliman hit a ball. It was scooped and thrown, and hit TigerHawk Blake Reichter as he moved from second to third.
The umpires immediately called a dead ball, which halted play, and called Reichter out.
Hovden walked out to challenge the call, recalling his reading of the rulebook. The umpires conferred, then awarded Reichter third and pinch-runner Peyton Loftsgard home
“The infield was in, in front of the runners,” Hovden said. “So, they had an opportunity to make a play on the ball. If their infield was back at normal depth, behind the runners, and that would have happened, it would have ended there. Dead ball, runners out, everybody goes back.”
That run was the game-winner in NFV’s 4-3 Class 2A District 4 first-round victory Friday.
“I’ve never personally seen that,” Morgan said. “Coach Hovden was quite confident with it, and in taking with coach (Jason) Gearhart and coach (Jim) Prouty, we determined it was the right play. Ultimately, you want to get the call right and that’s what happened.
“It’s an odd one, but especially for a game of this magnitude, you want to call to be the right one. It didn’t favor us, but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”
“When that ball hit Ben, it kind of made me mad,” Aeschliman said. “I was confused and frustrated, but then they made the other call to get him back on the base and I got an RBI. I was happy with that.”
Oelwein (4-22) still had its chance.
Starter Carter Jeanes responded to the call with three consecutive strikeouts to close his 86-pitch, six-strikeout complete game.
“It was a weird call, and I didn’t really like it,” Jeanes said. “So, I said, ‘I’m just going to strike them all out. Help the team.’ We needed some hits, but didn’t do it.”
The Huskies drew a one-out walk off reliever Bryce Elsbernd, and Gearhart followed his walk with a steal. But Elsbernd struck out Terick Pryor and got Kale Horkheimer to pop up to end the game.
Jeanes (2-5) mixed three hits, four walks and one hit batter in his start.
“That game had a little bit of everything. A lot of highs and lows,” Morgan said. “I’m proud of how our guys battled and got out of that big jam in the sixth inning, outside of the one run.”
Elsbernd (5-3) earned the win for NFV (14-13), which claimed its fourth one-run victory of the season. He went three innings of relief and closed with two hits, three walks and six strikeouts. He ended at the 62-pitch mark, allowing him an opportunity to pitch against New Hampton on Tuesday.
“It was a fun game,” Hovden said. “Typical district baseball, where everything gets tighter. And you’ve got to make plays.”
Oelwein trailed 3-1 in the sixth when Kale Horkheimer reached on a one-out error. Another error put two on, with Horkheimer at third and Christian Stoler at first. Pinch-runner Nolan Lamphier stole second and Jeanes walked to load the bases. Horkheimer came home on an error and Nevin Berry drove in Lamphier for a 3-3 contest.
NFV starter Levi Danker also stayed under 65 pitches, with 62 in four innings. He walked three, but allowed just one hit and struck out five.
Oelwein took a 1-0 lead when Caden Penhollow’s sharp single plated Cole Hamilton in the top of the third. The TigerHawks drew even when Tate Germann scored in the bottom of the frame, then added two in the third as Aeschliman drove in two for a 3-1 lead.
Berry (1 for 3), Horkheimer (1 for 4) and Penhollow (1 for 4) collected all of Oelwein’s hits. Berry and Penhollow picked up RBI. Gearhart and Jeanes each walked twice and stole a base.
The Huskies were 1-4 in one-run games, losing their final two of the season by that margin.
“They put it all together,” Morgan said. “We’ve been telling them all year that we believe they’re a good baseball team, we have good players. Tonight, we put it together. Unfortunately, the scoreboard wasn’t in our favor in the end.”
Aeschliman was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Germann accrued the other hit for the TigerHawks. Danker walked twice and Ben Mabb was hit and scored.