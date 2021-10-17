Justin Heins called it.
Amidst his team Friday night, the North Fayette Valley head coach told his team it probably would match up against New Hampton for the Class 2A playoffs opening round at 7 p.m. Friday.
“But I’ve predicted we’d face them before and been wrong, so who knows,” he joked.
The TigerHawks (7-1) will host the Chicasaws (5-3), who finished in three-way District 3 tie for first with Clear Lake and Osage. The game bookends a week where the TigerHawk volleyball team opens its 3A postseason at New Hampton tonight.
One point separated the teams last season in a 28-27 New Hampton victory.
Wapsie Valley begins the Class A playoffs hosting Alburnett (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Warriors (6-2) closed the regular season with four consecutive victories. The Warriors volleyball team might host Alburnett on Wednesday to open the Class 2A playoffs as well.
“It’s exciting,” head coach Duane Foster said. “We haven’t played Alburnett in a little while, but it will be a good matchup. I haven’t dove into the film much right now, but they throw the ball a lot and have a good defense.
“Any time you can get a home game for a playoff, it’s a good accomplishment.”
The programs haven’t played since 2017 but will meet again after the Pirates claimed third in District 5.
Starmont (3-5) heads to District 2 runner-up North Butler (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The two teams haven’t played since 2017.
“We’re pretty excited for this playoff game,” head coach Mike Augustine said. “The guys are really focused, and we know North Butler is a good, physical football team. We’re going to be in for another 48 minute battle.”