North Fayette Valley hosts the 2A Substate 4 District 7 quarterfinal quadrant on Feb. 14 after the IAHSAA brackets were released Friday.

The TigerHawks (11-8) will face Postville in the second quarterfinal at 8 p.m. The opening quarterfinal features Waukon (6-11) against Oelwein (1-17) in a regular-season rematch.

NFV swept Postville in Upper Iowa Conference play.

In Class 1A, Wapsie Valley (13-3) hosts a the Substate 3 District 6 quadrant on Feb. 14. The Warriors face West Central (3-15) at 8 p.m. after Clayton Ridge and Turkey Valley face off.

The winners play Feb. 17 in Fairbank for a Substate 4 semifinal berth.

In the same district, Starmont plays at Central Elkader at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Substate 4 in Class 2A features nearly all North Iowa Cedar League teams, with Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-12) playing New Hampton at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Union Community.

Jesup’s boys will face the winner of Union-Columbus Catholic at Denver on Feb. 17 in a district semifinal.

