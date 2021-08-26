Threepeat.
North Fayette Valley’s boys cross-country team reached the Class 2A state meet in 2019 by placing third at the Jesup district meet. It was the TigerHawks’ second consecutive trip. Though NFV placed 15th out of 15 teams in the field, it still made the meet.
Six of the seven runners who competed at state return, giving new head coach Jon Kullen a loaded cupboard. And a clear goal of keeping the streak alive.
It begins with the senior quartet of Ben Miller, Davan and Nathan Crooker, and Caleb Zurbriggen.
All posted top times between 16 minutes, 55.2 seconds (Miller) and 17:00.3 (Zurbriggen), forming what will be a formidable top pack. At the state qualifying meet in Jesup, the Crookers and Miller combined for an 11-second pack time in placing 18th through 23rd.
Zurbriggen moves up a spot, and perhaps more, after the graduation of Peyton Halverson. Classmate Korbin Yauk was the sixth runner at both the Jesup district and state meet and junior Nathan Jensen rounds out the returnees.
The boys team has a large reserve contingent at its disposal, a group of 15 strong.
On the girls side, sophomore Ava Bilden is the top returning runner. Her best time was 21:31.2; she placed 30th (21:38.88) at the district meet as the team’s third runner.
The TigerHawks placed fourth by a wide margin, 16 points higher than fifth place and 85 behind Jesup.
Juniors Addison Chapman (top time 23:24.62) and Lexi Steffens (top time 23:48.81) are back for the Upper Iowa Conference runner-up, as are sophomores Grace Feldman and Mady Ney.
Alyssa Bohr and Justine Cowley will do double-duty for the varsity volleyball and cross-country team as part of the reserves.