Suddenly, an explosion of offense.
Suddenly, a raucous celebration.
After not scoring since its opening match, the Northeast Iowa United co-op soccer team dropped seven goals Friday at Steve Staker Field in Fredericksburg. The result was a 7-5 victory against Charles City, NEIU’s first during its inaugural season.
“It was a great game,” head coach Kimberlea Baker texted after the match.
NEIU (1-5) connected on half of its shots on goal, with four tallies in the first half and three in the second to hold on. Tripoli senior midfielder Giles Cowell scored four for the host, with classmate Tabien Wright adding one and Oelwein junior CJ Beatty adding another.
Aiden Treptow scored once and made 10 saves in 20 minutes of net time as the goalkeeper.
“We played a lot better overall. There were amazing give and goes between CJ, Christian (Delgado), Tae and I,” Cowell said. “Offense did amazing today. Defense was slacking a little, but still held their own very well.”
Treptow was one of three keepers to see time. Daltom Miller played the first half and made nine saves while allowing three goals. Bryce Bergman made seven saves in 20 minutes and Treptow closed the match out.
Cowell also added an assist while Sabrina Baker accrued two helpers.
“I can’t wait for next week,” Cowell said. “I’m very proud of my team for how they’ve grown and I can’t wait to see what they’re going to become.
Tennis
Oelwein boys fall in close match
Fight. Fight back.
Oelwein fell, 5-4, at Grundy Center on Friday in a match head coach Terry Rex called “a tough one.” The Huskies (2-4) and Spartans battled all day for the race to five, with the host clinching the match during the second-to-last singles match to walk off the court.
Grundy (4-2) led, 2-1, after the doubles matches closed. Nevin Berry and Cooper Reisner won, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 3 doubles for Oelwein’s point.
Kale Berinobis began Oelwein’s bottom of the lineup singles run with a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Berry won, 6-1, 6-1, and Reisner won, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2 Westin Woodson was closest to victory among the losses; he fell, 6-4, 6-4.
“Kale Berinobis continued his unbeaten streak and set the pace for the bottom half of our lineup to earn four victories,” Rex said. “We play out of conference next week against extremely good Decorah and Waverly teams.”
For the girls (0-7), Kendra Rechkemmer and Mackenzie Palmer lost in both singles matches and their double match Friday at Waverly.
Golf
Sumner-Fredericksburg splits with Jesup
Chloe Bolte and Zoey Rhea both shot 46s to close in a three-way tie Friday at Jesup as the girls won, 199-215. Rhea was named medalist.
Ava Schult carded a 52 and Isabel Christensen shot a 55. Katherine Swehla (62) and Emma Koester (70) rounded out the team scoring.
The boys fell, 169-194. Jaymison Howard’s 42 was good for runner-up and Joe Kroenecke shot a 48 to place sixth.